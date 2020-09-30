Briana DeJesus: The Real Reason Why She Threatened To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’ Revealed

Briana DeJesus shocked ‘Teen Mom 2’ fans by tweeting that she’s ‘ok with not filming,’ and a new report claims that the MTV star’s rant had to due with her new boyfriend — Javi Gonzalez!

Briana DeJesus’s tweetstorm on Sept. 29 — in which she seemingly said “bye” to Teen Mom 2 — reportedly had to due with her new boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez. “MTV asked her to have her boyfriend get a COVID [19] test. Even if they don’t film him, he’s around her a lot, so they need him to test negative. It’s part of the COVID regulations,” a source told The Ashley, which the outlet reported on Sept. 30. Briana was supposedly not too happy about this, according to the report.

“When Briana was informed of this, she flipped out and said it wasn’t fair and that [the producers] can’t force her to do anything,” the source claimed. The insider added that MTV’s crew “can’t film with her until he’s tested because he’s around her so much and is a tattoo artist so there’s a risk of exposure.”

Filming will continue to be at a standstill, too, until MTV and Briana “can come to an agreement,” according to The Ashley (which has yet to happen, the outlet claimed). Like Briana, the people “behind the show are very frustrated” too, a second source told the outlet. “People are very upset because they are down [in Florida], away from their families and homes for weeks in order to stay safe and get the season filmed, and now there’s this delay over a stupid test,” the second insider told The Ashley, which reported in July that crew members quarantined in a “bubble-like atmosphere” for weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic before production began.

“Basically, [the producers] feel that having someone who is untested around Briana will put everyone at risk, and essentially make the bubble useless,” the second source explained. It’s not just Briana’s new beau being asked to get COVID-tested, according to The Ashley — “all cast and crew members,” including their children and others they interact with, reportedly test for COVID-19 three times a week.

HollywoodLife can not verify this report at the moment, and we have reached out to both MTV and Briana’s rep for comment. A day prior, Briana suggested that she was being subjected to unfair treatment compared to her co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer.

“Lol f–k Mtv lol they love to choose and pick what matters and what doesn’t matter lol I don’t get paid enough to be treated like s–t compared to these other self centered b–ches!,” Briana reportedly tweeted before deleting the message, which was screenshotted and shared by fan account @teenmomtalktmt. Briana added that she was “ok with not filming,” sparking speculation that this was her way of threatening to quit the MTV series that she joined in 2018.

Briana also accused the network of “dang[ling] sh-t in [her] face” and giving “ultimatums,” according to a screenshot of another deleted tweet. “Y’all can s uck my d–k and find another mom to boss around. I got my house and that’s all I needed! Bye now!,” the mother of Nova Star, 9, and Stella, 3, wrote to conclude her rant.