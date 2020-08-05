Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry & More ‘Teen Mom’ Pregnancies: Relive Their Cutest Announcements & Baby Bump Pics

The ‘Teen Mom’ stars are masters at memorable pregnancy announcements — and flattering baby bump selfies!

Every Teem Mom cast member seems to possess a special skill: broadcasting her pregnancy to the world in the most exciting way possible! From creative pregnancy announcements to sweet baby bump selfies, stars like Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Catelynn Lowell, Leah Messer, Mackenzie McKee and Amber Portwood have brought millions of Instagram fans along for the ride as they document their journeys as mothers. It’s a road that never seems to end since the MTV moms are frequently expanding their families, even more than a decade after the pioneering Teen Mom show, 16 and Pregnant, premiered in 2009.

We’ve rounded up a number of these stand-out pregnancy moments among the biggest Teen Mom stars — some recent, some a major throwback. Many of these moms now have three kids or more, meaning they’ve had to get creative with their baby content!

CHELSEA HOUSKA

Chelsea is the most recent Teen Mom star to announce a pregnancy! The Teen Mom 2 cast member revealed the surprise on Aug. 5, 2020, when she posted an Instagram photo of a wooden beam at the future home she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are currently building in South Dakota. On it were the names of everyone in the family: Chelsea and Cole, including their young children Watson and Layne and Chelsea’s firstborn, Aubree (whom she welcomed with ex Adam Lind). However, at the end of the list was a surprise addition: “baby.” In the post’s caption, Chelsea confirmed that they’re welcoming “one more DeBoer” into the family, “Coming early 2021.”

KAILYN LOWRY

Kailyn just welcomed a fourth baby — and her fourth son — on July 30, 2020. The quarantine baby is the Teen Mom 2 star’s second with her ex, Chris Lopez. Before the baby came along, Kailyn made sure to snap a few baby bump selfies — including the one above, which she took 29 weeks into her pregnancy! In the same post, Kailyn admitted that “emotionally,” this was her “toughest pregnancy” yet.

CATELYNN LOWELL

Who could forget the adorable moment on Teen Mom OG when Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, revealed to their daughter Novalee that she was going to be a big sister! Nova — who was three years old when the episode aired in Sept. 2018 — learned the surprise news with pink cupcakes. Later, Nova was given another surprise: she was getting a little sister, which the pretty chalkboard above revealed!

MACKENZIE MCKEE

Look at that baby bump! Even Mackenzie’s body “amazes” the Teen Mom OG star, which she admitted in this photo of her bursting bun in the oven in Aug. 2016. Mackenzie, who was only 21 years old here, revealed that her third baby was already “10 pounds” in her 35th week of pregnancy. That very same month, she went on to welcome her son Broncs Weston, whom the young mom shares with husband Josh McKee.

AMBER PORTWOOD

Love my little family🤗💖🤰 pic.twitter.com/SuGFYT4YBY — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) February 1, 2018

Amber cradled her baby bump in this photo taken with her boyfriend at the time, Andrew Glennon, and Amber’s daughter Leah Leann Shirley (whom she shares with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley). Amber and Andrew welcomed a baby boy named James in May of 2018, but the parents underwent a dramatic split after an alleged blowout fight in July of 2019.

LEAH MESSER

Talk about a throwback! Leah (then 20 years old) shared these baby bump photos on Christmas Day 2012, revealing that she and her husband at the time — Jeremy Calvert — were expecting their first child together. They went on to welcome a baby girl, Adalynn Faith Calvert, in Feb. 2013. This made Leah a mom of three; she also welcomed twins Aliannah Hope Simms and Aleeah Grace Simms with her first ex-husband, Corey Simms, in 2009.