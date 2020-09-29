Briana DeJesus Seemingly Says ‘Goodbye’ To ‘Teen Mom 2’: ‘I Don’t Get Paid Enough’ To Keep Filming

Briana DeJesus sparked speculation that she could be leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’ in a series of shocking tweets! The MTV star revealed why she’s ‘ok with not filming.’

Briana DeJesus, 26, sounded completely done with Teen Mom 2 after taking to Twitter on Sept. 29. While MTV has not confirmed that Briana is departing the series, Briana certainly sounded ready to leave ASAP in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. She even threw shade at the rest of the cast, made up of her co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer.

“Lol f–k Mtv lol they love to choose and pick what matters and what doesn’t matter lol I don’t get paid enough to be treated like s–t compared to these other self centered b–ches!,” Briana vented on Twitter, according to screenshots shared by fan account @teenmomtalktmt. And then, the Teen Mom 2 star dropped the bombshell: “I’m ok with not filming.” Briana even threw in a peace sign emoji — as in, she wants to peace out of the show!

Briana made even more allegations against the network. “I am the most easiest person to work with. I give Mtv my all and I’m very transparent with a lot of things. I hate when they dangle s–t in my face or give me ultimatums,” she continued in another tweet. On a final note, Briana wrote, “Y’all can s uck my d–k and find another mom to boss around. I got my house and that’s all I needed! Bye now!”

HollywoodLife can not independently confirm Briana’s tweets, and we have reached out to MTV for comment. Briana’s tweet storm arrived just as the new season of Teen Mom 2 kicked off, which premiered on Sept. 1. On the show’s most recent episode, Briana made a very personal confession: she tested positive for chlamydia after having unprotected sex with her ex Luis, the father of their three-year-old daughter Stella. Briana also has a nine-year-old daughter, Nova Star, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin II.

Briana is also dealing with drama off the screen as she continues to feud with her co-star, Kailyn, on social media. In March, Briana mocked Kailyn’s maternity photo, which led the ladies (who both had relationships with Javi Marroquin) to exchange blows about their exes. And in September, Kailyn tweeted “Karma’s a b–ch” after Briana’s chlamydia test results were revealed on Teen Mom 2. Although it’s unclear if she was referring to the STI results, Briana snapped back with a comment that referred to the fact that Kailyn’s ex, Chris Lopez, “liked” her Instagram selfie. It looks like Briana’s getting tired of the Teen Mom 2-related drama.