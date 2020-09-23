‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Taunts Kailyn Lowry After Chris Lopez Likes Her Pic: He ‘Wanna Love Me’

Briana DeJesus commented on a recent tweet by Kailyn Lowry following the September 22 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ seemingly implying that Kailyn’s ex and father of two of her children, Chris Lopez, is interested in her.

Talk about a crossover — it seems that Briana DeJesus is taunting cast mate Kailyn Lowry in a new Twitter comment she left for Kailyn to find while tweeting about the September 22 episode of Teen Mom 2. It all started when Kailyn simply tweeted, “Karma’s a b*tch,” adding the Teen Mom 2 hashtag to her words. Though the post was quite vague, it may point to Briana testing positive for chlamydia after having unprotected sex with her ex, Luis Hernandez.

Possibly bearing this in mind, Briana took to Kailyn’s comments, sharing a since-deleted tweet, which read, “YA BABYDADDDYYYY WANNA LOVE ME.” Yikes! As longtime fans of the MTV reality TV show know, however, there’s a lot more to this story. Briana seemingly referred to Kailyn’s ex, Chris Lopez, in her Twitter comment, who has been making a few sly appearances on Briana’s Instagram.

Though the two aren’t in any pictures together on Briana’s IG, Chris ‘liked’ an August 30 selfie that Briana shared on Instagram. The double tap caused fans of Kailyn to take to the comment section, saying that Kailyn would “go crazy” after seeing the ‘like.’ Making the entire situation more complicated, Chris and Kailyn have quite the fraught relationship.

The former couple share two sons — three-year-old Lux and one-month-old Creed, whom Kailyn welcomed at the end of July. The two, apparently, “do not communicate at all,” according to Kailyn’s interview on iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show. “I don’t remember the last time I heard from him. So he hasn’t seen Creed since he was born, maybe a couple days after. He saw him when he was born and he saw him shortly thereafter that week and he hasn’t seen him since.”

As for the recent rift between Kailyn and Briana, the latter has a history of forming relationships with Kailyn’s exes. In fact, Briana was previously linked to Kailyn’s ex Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares son Lincoln Marshall, 6. Though Briana and Javi’s relationship never became serious, it was enough to create tension between the two reality TV stars and moms. Kailyn also has a fourth son — 10-year-old Isacc Elliot Rivera, from her relationship with Jonathan Rivera, while Briana has daughters Nova, 9, with former boyfriend Devoin Austin II, and Stella, 3, with Luis Hernandez.