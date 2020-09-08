‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana Tells Her Family She Had Sex With Luis & Chelsea Gets An Unexpected Visitor

The Sept. 8 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ was full of surprises, including a very awkward conversation about sex and a nearly awkward run-in.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is only two episodes in, but there’s already been a ton of drama. For example, during the Sept. 8 episode, Briana DeJesus was forced to share intimate details about her hookup with Luis after her mom and sister caught her sneaking back into their apartment.

She, of course, felt awkward telling them that she slept with her ex, but Briana’s sister chalked it up to the fact that she was “just horny”, so it wasn’t a big deal. However, when they learned that Briana and Luis didn’t use protection, Briana’s mom urged her to go get tested for STDs. Fortunately, she was on birth control, so the hookup wouldn’t have resulted in another unplanned pregnancy.

Tomorrow night, @ChelseaHouska is channeling her energy into her clothing line — but she’s stressed when Aubree doesn’t want to go to Grandma Donna’s. 😶 #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/pgDC0y7JlP — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 7, 2020

Later, Isaac made a confession to Kailyn Lowry about not wanting to go to his dad Jo‘s house, and it prompted her to reconsider her custody agreement with Isaac’s father. She felt it’d be best for Isaac to choose how long he wants to stay at her or Jo’s houses, but Jo didn’t feel the same way. He said Isaac isn’t old enough to make decisions like that, and that infuriated her. She didn’t want to go to court to change their custody agreement, but she also doesn’t think Jo is making the right call, so she might have to.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Houska‘s daughter Aubree also revealed that she didn’t want to go to her grandma Donna‘s house. And Chelsea didn’t think it was a big deal, so she texted Adam Lind‘s mom and told her how Aubree felt. Donna seemed okay with the arrangement, but Chelsea became alarmed when she later discovered that Donna went to their house unannounced to confront Aubree and find out why didn’t want to go over. Luckily, Chelsea and Aubree weren’t home, but it definitely spooked Chelsea.

So… @xobrianadej is giving us *all* the details on what happened with Luis on tonight's new #TeenMom2. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/tOsq9MdG1E — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 8, 2020

Finally, Jade Cline was forced to juggle single-parenthood while preparing for her beauty license exam. Luckily, she passed, so she’s obviously doing something right. And Leah Messer went to a doctor’s appointment with Corey Simms, proving that he can be their for their daughter when needed.

