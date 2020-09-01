‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Then & Now: See Kailyn, Chelsea & More Transformations From Season 1 to Season 10

‘Teen Mom 2’ premiered in 2011, and many of its OG moms have stuck with the MTV show for nearly a decade. Let’s look back on their transformations, from teen moms to adults with multiple children!

Can you believe Teen Mom 2 is entering its tenth season? That means it has been nearly 10 years since we first saw Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans first bring their motherhood journeys onto the small screen, following their debuts on 16 and Pregnant. Even more amazingly, all of these stars (save for Jenelle) have remained on the show!

In honor of the Season 10 premiere on Sept. 1, 2020, let’s take a trip down MTV memory lane and look at how much the moms have transformed between Seasons 1-10. You see, it’s not only their children whom fans have watched grow up. Most of the ladies below were only teenagers when they first began starring on Teen Mom 2, and are now full-fledged adults with big families! Get ready for the nostalgia:

Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry showed her pregnancy to the world in the second season of 16 and Pregnant, which aired in 2010. At the time, she was only 17 years old while carrying her firstborn son Isaac, whom she eventually welcomed with her high school sweetheart Jo Rivera! She returned to MTV with the spin-off show Teen Mom 2 in 2010, and has stayed with the series ever since.

Along the way, Kailyn welcomed three more sons with two different exes. In 2013, Kailyn gave birth to Lincoln, whom she shares with Javi Marroquin (he’s now her ex-husband). Then, in 2017 she welcomed her third child, Lux, and gave birth to her fourth child, Creed, whom she both shares with Chris Lopez (they are no longer dating). Kailyn is entering Season 10 as a single mom!

Chelsea Houska

Like Kailyn, Chelsea Houska was also a high school senior when she made her television debut on 16 and Pregnant. However, she couldn’t stay in school for long, because she went into labor on the very first day of her senior year! She was forced to drop out of school and give up playing softball to give birth to her daughter, Aubree Skye, whom she welcomed with her high school boyfriend Adam Lind. Chelsea was later picked for the Teen Mom 2 spin-off series, which premiered in 2011.

Chelsea is no longer with Adam, who reportedly tested positive for meth and was arrested for domestic assault in 2017. She went on to find love with Cole DeBoer, a man that she met at a gas station in 2014 and married by 2016. They welcomed a son named Watson in 2017 and a daughter named Layne in 2018, and revealed in Aug. 2020 that they have a third child on the way! Chelsea and Cole have been hard at work building a home in South Dakota to accommodate this growing family.

Leah Messer

When fans were first introduced to Leah Messer on 16 and Pregnant, she was a high school cheerleader who had given birth to twin girls, Aliannah and Aleeah, in 2009. She welcomed the girls with her new boyfriend at the time, Corey Simms, and they married shortly afterwards in 2010. However, Leah’s confession to being unfaithful led to their split in 2011. Leah moved on with Jeremy Calvert later that year. After losing a child in 2012 — which Leah later revealed was actually because of an abortion in her 2020 memoir — they welcomed a daughter named Adalynn in 2013.

Jeremy filed for divorce in 2015, although he asked Leah out on a date in Season 9 of Teen Mom 2. While this didn’t lead to an official reunion, Leah wasn’t closed off to the idea of giving her relationship with Jeremy another shot while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in Aug. 2020.

Jade Cline

Jade Cline is one of the newer Teen Mom 2 stars, who joined the show’s ninth season shortly after Jenelle Evans wasn’t asked back to the series in 2019. Jade came from another Teen Mom spin-off series, Young and Pregnant, which premiered in 2018. Jade is much younger than her Teen Mom 2 castmates (she was born in 1997) and has one daughter, Kloie, whom she welcomed with Sean Austin in 2017. Jade is no longer dating the father of her child.

Briana DeJesus

Like Jade, Briana DeJesus also came into Teen Mom 2 late in the game. Her casting was announced in 2017, but she was no stranger to the Teen Mom franchise! Briana was introduced to the world in a 2012 episode of 16 and Pregnant after welcoming her daughter, Nova Star, with Devoin Austin (who’s now her ex) in 2011. She went on to star on Teen Mom 3 for one season before the series was cancelled in 2013, and welcomed a second daughter, Stella Star DeJesus, with Luis Hernandez. Briana also infamously dated Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi, which of course led to some Teen Mom drama!

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is the only star on this list who is no longer with Teen Mom 2, after producers stopped filming her in April of 2019. In May of 2019, it was revealed that Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog which led the parents to temporarily lose custody of their daughter Ensley, whom they welcomed in 2017, and Jenelle’s two other children: son Jace, whom she welcomed with ex Andrew Lewis in 2009, and Kaiser, whom she welcomed with ex Nathan Griffith in 2014.

Before all that went down, Jenelle’s story as a high schooler-turned-mom was featured in an episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. She joined Teen Mom 2 for its first season in 2011, which documented her party girl ways.