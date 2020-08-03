‘Teen Mom 2’ is back, and Briana, Chelsea, Jade, Kailyn and Leah are serving major drama. From emotional court battles to a shocking STD confession, there’s a lot to unpack from the Season 10 trailer.

“He gave me an STD,” Briana DeJesus says in the new Teen Mom 2 trailer for Season 10. It’s unclear who Nova and Stella‘s mother is talking about in the shocking clip that MTV dropped on Aug. 3, but we think it’s safe to say that the newest batch of episodes of the long-running series could end up being the best ones yet.

While describing the new season, which premieres on Sept. 1, MTV said, “This season of MTV’s Teen Mom 2 follows Briana, Chelsea [Houska], Jade [Kline], Kailyn [Lowry] and Leah [Messer] as they navigate parenting, family dynamics, careers and love lives. Through all the highs and lows, they’ve learned that motherhood means doing what’s best for their kids. Over the last ten seasons, the moms have been tested again and again, from co-parenting to navigating family dynamics, and put on brave faces to handle pressure with grace.

They continued, “But with the pent-up stress from years of dealing with instability and unreliability, and a global pandemic changing the meaning of “normal,” the tension has reached its peak. Will this difficult year ruin the progress the women have made or will the moms avoid the damage and push forward to their exciting next chapter?”

While Briana will be dealing with a health scare, Chelsea will be focusing “on mother-daughter time by supporting and guiding [daughter] Aubree through difficult decisions”. She and husband Cole DeBoer are also in the midst of building their dream home. Meanwhile, as Jade graduates from beauty school, and continues to support her family after they lose their jobs, she’ll navigate the ongoing tension between her family and Sean.

As for Kailyn, who’s pregnant with her fourth child, she’ll be “dealing with endless rumors and surprises, including her estranged mother resurfacing”. And finally, Leah will get “caught up in the challenges of co-parenting after recently releasing her new memoir Hope, Grace & Faith. After Ali takes a bad fall, Leah’s biggest concern is her daughter’s health,” MTV said.

Want to see more? Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 1 at 8pm ET.