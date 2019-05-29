Jenelle Evans Breaks Her Silence After Losing Custody Of Her Kids: ‘I Will Do Anything’ To Get Them Back

Jenelle Evans pleaded fans to ‘have an open heart’ after a judge reportedly refused to hand her three kids back, and confirmed whether or not she’ll stick by David Eason’s side after his angry outburst made headlines.

Jenelle Evans, 27, is still fighting to regain custody of her kids, but doesn’t want you to judge her in the meantime. On May 28, a North Carolina judge reportedly ruled that the Teen Mom 2 star’s children Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2, would need to remain with their current caregivers for the time being (Child Protective Services also reportedly removed husband David Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, from his and Jenelle’s home prior to the ruling). Jenelle kept mum throughout her five trips to court leading up to the decision that reportedly “shocked and devastated” her, but has finally broken her silence. “I am currently following what my attorney has asked,” Jenelle wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Gossip on May 29. “I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back.”

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” Jenelle continued. She even had a request for fans, adding, “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.” And she finally answered the question fans have been asking: will Jenelle officially stay with her husband after he confessed to killing her dog Nugget on May 1, which preceded the custody battle? “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united,” Jenelle affirmed in her statement, quieting rumors of an impending split.

Yes, Jenelle is remaining by David’s side even after an alarming video surfaced right before her statement was released. “You could die right now for all I give a f***. You’re a f***ing piece of s**t. You’re the biggest f***ing piece of s*** I know,” David shouted in the video obtained by TMZ, and even flipped the bird. It’s unclear if the person filming (and therefore the bearer of David’s angry tirade) was Jenelle. HollywoodLife reached out to Jenelle after her husband’s outburst circulated, and she provided the following statement: “I’m working on my family at this time and not answering any other comments.”

Jenelle’s statement reiterates what a source close to the reality television star had previously told HollywoodLife. “Jenelle is not showing any signs of turning on David, if anything this seems to have them closer because they are now working together to do everything they can to get back custody of the kids,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told us, adding, “Whatever anyone might think of Jenelle those kids mean everything to her, they’re her world and she’s fighting like hell to get this overturned, she won’t stop until she gets her kids back.”

As for where Jenelle’s three children are, Jace and Ensley are under the care of Jenelle’s mom Barbara Evans, which she confirmed with E! News — however, Barbara already had custody of Jace. Kaiser is reportedly with his father Nathan Griffith, as well as Nathan’s mom Doris. And Maryssa, who is David’s daughter from a past relationship, is reportedly with her mother Whitney Johnson. Jenelle and David will only be allowed “one hour once a week of supervised visits,” a source told E! News, but the outlet reported that the parents will be returning to court on June 4.