David Eason Goes Off On Expletive-Filled Tirade In Front Of Kids In Newly-Surfaced Video Amidst Custody Battle

David Eason is caught on video during an angry rant, where he flips off the camera. The new video shows the reality star screaming at the person taping his tirade, as children’s voices can be heard in the background.

Just 24 hours after a judge reportedly ruled Jenelle Evans, 27, will not regain custody of her three children at this time, her husband, David Eason, 30, is making controversial headlines. A newly surfaced video [seen below] shows David screaming at someone inside the home he and Jenelle share in North Carolina, according to TMZ, which obtained the footage. “You could die right now for all I give a f–k. You’re a f–king piece of sh-t. You’re the biggest f–king piece of sh-t I know,” David can be heard yelling in the video, while in the kitchen of the family’s home.

After his expletive-filled rant, David looks at the camera from afar and flips off the person behind the camera before walking away. It’s unclear who is filming the situation, however, the online consensus is that it is most likely Jenelle. TMZ reports that the video was filmed sometime this year, which means Jenelle’s kids could have been present. While there is no sign of her sons Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, or daughter Ensley, 2, (who she shares with David) in the video, children’s voices can be heard in the background.

HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Jenelle Evans, who provided us with a statement from the reality star, as well as her management. Jenelle Evans says: “I’m working on my family at this time and not answering any other comments.” Jenelle’s management tells HollywoodLife: “My client shouldn’t be judged or portrayed in any way via press sources!”

(Video credit: TMZ)

The video comes just one day after Jenelle lost temporary custody of her three children, a source close to Jenelle told E! News. “They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers,” the insider said of Jenelle’s three kids. Jenelle and David are due back in court on June 4.

Jenelle’s manager, Johnny Donovan, provided the following statement to HollywoodLife at the time: “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and appreciate concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to corporate with the court and their decisions.”

Soon after the news broke, Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans confirmed that she has custody of two of Jenelle’s children, Jace and Ensley. “Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” she told E! News. Jace was already in Barbara’s custody before Jenelle’s latest custody situation. Kaiser is reportedly staying with this father and paternal grandmother. David’s other daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship, reportedly remains in the custody of her mother, Whitney Johnson.