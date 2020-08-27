Leah Messer Is Still Open To Rekindling Romance With Ex Jeremy Calvert: ‘We Get Along Great’

With season 10 of ‘Teen Mom 2’ about to debut, Leah Messer says things are going great with ex Jeremy Calvert and opens up about if they’ll be getting back together.



It sounds like fans might not be getting any hookup storylines between Leah Messer and her ex Jeremy Calvert, 31, during the upcoming season 10 of Teen Mom 2….or will they? The 28-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that while they are in a “great place,” it was “too confusing” when they kept going back and forth about reconciling. But that’s not to say she isn’t open to something happening between the former couple in the future.

Leah discussed Cory Simms, the father of her 10-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah “Gracie,” and Jeremy, who is dad to her seven-year-old daughter Addie. Fortunately Leah has made it through the various co-parenting challenges with the girls’ dads that she’s had in the past. “I feel like I’m in a great place with both Cory and Jeremy, and communication is literally the key. It took us a while to get where we are, but I’ve learned a lot,” she tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

In season nine, Leah confessed to hooking up with Jeremy after the prior season’s reunion show taping in New York City. Then her daughters later discovered flirty texts between the former couple on Leah’s phone. Addie even shared that she caught the pair in a compromising situation, telling her sisters, “So Mommy was in bed with my Dad, and it was dark.” But Leah told the girls she didn’t “like Jeremy” in that way, and if “something was going on” she would “definitely” tell them.

When we asked Leah if she and Jeremy are still toying with getting back together, or have realized that their time as a couple has passed, the MTV star gave us an intriguing reply. “I think we’re kind of in a place that whatever is meant to happen, will happen,” she explains.

“However, I think hooking up or anything like that had to stop because it was just confusing. And I can’t say what will happen in the future — we’re not fortune tellers — but we get along great and we do a lot of family activities with Addie, and she loves it. She’s happy and healthy,” Leah says of her little girl with Jeremy.

As far as becoming a mother of four like her co-stars, new mom Kailyn Lowry, 28, and pregnant Chelsea Houska, 28, Leah’s days changing diapers are done. “I really don’t feel like I’ll have anymore than my three babies. I’m just focusing on making sure that they’re happy,” she explains.

Leah is thrilled for viewers to see the 10th season of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on MTV on Sept. 1 at 9pm ET/PT. “Wow. Already a decade in?” she marveled. “Yeah, I mean, I’m excited. I’m excited for the upcoming season. And I’m excited to continue to share my story on this journey with MTV.”