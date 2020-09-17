‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Gets An IG ‘Like’ From Chris Lopez & Fans Think ‘Kailyn’s Gonna Be Pissed’

Chris Lopez might be setting himself up for something bad with a capital B after internet sleuths saw that he liked one of Briana DeJesus’ pics.

Eek. Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez lit up social media in a not so good way after he double tapped a sexy photo of Kailyn Lowry‘s enemy Briana DeJesus. Fans of the show didn’t like him doing this as they thought he was trying to “piss” Kailyn off amid them not being on good terms with one another. “Kail really about to go crazy,” one wrote on Instagram while referencing that she also doesn’t exactly have a fun & friendly relationship with Briana as well.

Kailyn & Chris are forever linked regardless of their bad blood as they share two sons together: Lux, 3, and Creed, 1 month, the latter of which was born on July 30 (she has two older sons from previous relationships). She blasted him earlier this month over him allegedly not seeing his newborn during a podcast episode of iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show.

“We don’t communicate at all,” she revealed. “I don’t remember the last time I heard from him. So he hasn’t seen Creed since he was born, maybe a couple days after. He saw him when he was born and he saw him shortly thereafter that week and he hasn’t seen him since.”

Things became even more heated for Kailyn when he had someone cut Lux’s gorgeous long hair that went all the way down to his waist. Lux was returned to her after he visited with Chris with a very uneven haircut that looked nothing like how it was for quite a long time.

“You ever sent your kid to family member’s house, please tell me, and they cut your kids’ hair off behind your back?” she asked on IG Live. “I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f**k with me all you want … but the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”