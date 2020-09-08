Kailyn Lowry Lashes Out At Ex Chris Lopez For Cutting Son Lux’s Hair Behind Her Back

Kailyn Lowry is furious with ex Chris Lopez for cutting their son Lux’s gorgeous long hair. He never even asked the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star if it was okay with her, and admitted it was his own decision.

Kailyn Lowry has been letting her youngest son Lux‘s hair grown out ever since he was a baby. As a result, the three-year-old had thick, long curly locks that went all the way down to his waist. The little boy seemed to love his hair that way, and Kailyn said she’d let him keep it in that long style. But her ex Chris Lopez got a visit with his son, and Lux returned with half of his hair chopped off, and in a super un-even cut at that. Rightly so, Kailyn is now livid.

On Sept. 7, Kailyn called out Chris for returning her son after a visit with his hair noticeably shorter. The 28-year-old even shared before and after photos to her Instagram stories. In the first “before” photo, Lux could be seen with his back to the camera, and his gorgeous tresses reached his waist as Kailyn had allowed it to grown out. The locks even curled up in gorgeous natural waves at the end.

In the “after” photo, Lux’s hair had been cut to just beneath his shoulders, and extremely uneven. His locks were longer on the left side of his head, and got progressively shorter across his back to his right shoulder. The Teen Mom 2 star wrote, “Parenting with a narcissist be like” above the “after” photo, and also added “control tactic” at the bottom of the snapshot, aimed at Chris.

Kailyn was so furious she took to Instagram live to vent about it. “You ever sent your kid to family member’s house, please tell me, and they cut your kids’ hair off behind your back?” she asked. “I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f**k with me all you want … but the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

Chris later said in an IG live that he took Lux to get his hair cut, and wanted it all chopped off. “If you wanna be real, I was basically telling the girl keep going. I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair. So the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she’s lucky I didn’t f**king scalp his a**….That’s my son. So If I decide to make a decision on my son, I can,” he added, which you can see in the above video.

Kail loved showing off Lux’s long hair. In a July 16 Instagram photo before he went swimming, the MTV star joked in the caption about what a cutie is was, even resembling Moana‘s Maui character. “Mowgli, baby Aquaman or Maui?! This kid,” she gushed about her little one. Lux also appeared in a video holding his new baby brother Creed — born on July 30 — who already has a full head of hair. Since Chris is also the dad of Creed, the infant could one day have his hair grow out into long curls like his big bro.

In July during an IG Q&A session with fans, one asked, “Will you ever cut Lux’s hair short short,” and Kailyn responded, “When he tells me he’d ready, we will.” Sadly, it looks like she never got the chance to make the decision with her son, and she’s his primary caretaker. She’s dissed Chris publicly in the past for being an absentee father to Lux, and revealed during a Sept. 1 podcast that Chris has only briefly seen Creed at his birth and only once right after that.

“We don’t communicate at all. I don’t remember the last time I heard from him. So he hasn’t seen Creed since he was born, maybe a couple days after. He saw him when he was born and he saw him shortly thereafter that week and he hasn’t seen him since,” Kail told iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show. Now she knows if she ever tries to grow out Creed’s hair, she needs to be careful that his dad won’t cut if off behind her back.