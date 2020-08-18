Kailyn Lowry’s Son Lux, 3, Kisses His Newborn ‘Little Brother’ Creed In Adorable Video

Kailyn Lowry’s son Lux is now a big brother for the first time, after she gave birth to her fourth son Creed. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star shared the sweetest video of Lux showering his baby bro with love.

Kailyn Lowry is showing fans how her three-year-old son Lux is settling in so well to his new role of big brother to her newborn son Creed. The 28-year-old new mom posted the sweetest Instagram stories video on Aug. 18 of Lux already being so loving and attentive to the infant. Kail is seen holding little Creed against her chest, while Lux sits next to them. At first Lux seems to be a little confused about their roles, saying he’s the baby brother. Teen Mom 2 star Kail then corrects him, saying “You’re the big brother. He’s the baby.”

“I know. He’s the baby. He’s the baby brother. I know but…” Lux replies before his face lights up with excitement as little Creed makes a noise. “Look what he did. Look what he did mom,” Lux sweetly tells Kailyn about Creed’s little burp. He then puts his hands towards the infant’s cheeks and leans in, giving his little brother the more adorable kiss on his head.

Lux looks so cute with his long brunette hair done up in four braids. And his darling voice when discussing his baby brother is so precious. The two are already matching with jewelry, as Lux is seen wearing a neon green beaded bracelet, while Creed has on a necklace of various shades of stone-like golden beads. Kail revealed the newborn’s name on Aug. 10, saying Creed means “guiding principle.”

Creed came along just in time for Lux’s third birthday. Kailyn gave birth at home on July 30, and less than a week later on Aug. 5, Lux had an epic Incredible Hulk-themed birthday celebration with his two older brothers, Isaac Rivera, 10, by Kail’s former high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, and Lincoln Marroquin, 6, from ex-husband Javi Marroquin. But having a new little brother had to be even better than the superhero underwear he received as a birthday present, and was beyond excited about.

Lux and Creed share the same dad, Kailyn’s ex Chris Lopez. She’s been less than complimentary of him in the past, criticizing him for not being more active in Lux’s upbringing. But the little guy has always had the love of his big brothers, as the siblings are as tight as can be. Now there’s a fourth brother in the mix, who will have so much sweet attention as the new baby in the family.