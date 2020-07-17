‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Straightens Lux’s Hair & He Looks Just Like Disney’s ‘Tarzan’ Or ‘Mowgli’

Kailyn Lowry is just days away from giving birth to baby No. 4, but she still managed to play with her son, Lux, in the pool this week, and fans are going wild over his new straight hair.

“Tarzan, Mowgli, baby Aquaman or Maui?!” Kailyn Lowry, 28, couldn’t help asking her Instagram followers on July 16, after she posted a cute new photo of her 2-year-old son, Lux, with fully straightened hair. As you can see below, his new hair makeover makes him look like any one of those Disney characters and the Teen Mom 2 star couldn’t help but laugh about the uncanny resemblances.

“Omg he’s so big and cute,” one of Kailyn’s millions of Instagram followers commented on the photo, while another said, “He is SO precious!! That hair!!!” Leah Messer‘s youngest daughter, Adalynn, even commented with a bunch of heart eye emojis to also show she’s a fan of Lux’s new look.

It’s sweet to see Lux with a huge smile on his face, as we’re sure he’s super excited for the impending arrival of his new baby brother. Kailyn announced this past February that she’s expecting baby No. 4. This will be her and Chris Lopez‘s second child together, as they also share Lux, who was born in 2017. Kailyn further shares Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively. Kailyn is due later this month.

Sadly, Kailyn recently revealed that her pregnancy is “high risk“, as she has reached her “heaviest weight” ever. She initially wanted to have a home birth, but because of the fact that she could lose more blood than during her previous deliveries, according to her doctor, she might have to reconsider her options.

On a positive note, though, Kailyn’s baby is doing fine, so that’s more reason for Lux (and Kailyn) to be smiling.