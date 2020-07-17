See Pic
Hollywood Life

‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Straightens Lux’s Hair & He Looks Just Like Disney’s ‘Tarzan’ Or ‘Mowgli’

Kailyn Lowry
MEGA
Kailyn Lowry MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry was spotted out in Delaware , shopping at Target with her three children . She showed off her baby bump with only a few weeks until the birth. She smiled as she walked into the store. Kaitlyn plans to raise all of her kids as a single mom following a split from her partner. They remained in the store for 20 minutes while the kids picked out water guns, while she bought a large pack of diapers to prepare for the baby's arrival . 10 Jun 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry ,Lux Lowry, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA679366_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom Star, Kailyn Lowry, was spotted showing off her growing baby bump while walking her dogs in Delaware. She recently split from her baby's father, and is planning to continue raising her kids on her own. She walked her massive Cane Corso puppies with no leash , wearing casual black workout gear. 27 May 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA673363_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry MTV VMAs 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Kailyn Lowry is just days away from giving birth to baby No. 4, but she still managed to play with her son, Lux, in the pool this week, and fans are going wild over his new straight hair.

“Tarzan, Mowgli, baby Aquaman or Maui?!” Kailyn Lowry, 28, couldn’t help asking her Instagram followers on July 16, after she posted a cute new photo of her 2-year-old son, Lux, with fully straightened hair. As you can see below, his new hair makeover makes him look like any one of those Disney characters and the Teen Mom 2 star couldn’t help but laugh about the uncanny resemblances.

“Omg he’s so big and cute,” one of Kailyn’s millions of Instagram followers commented on the photo, while another said, “He is SO precious!! That hair!!!” Leah Messer‘s youngest daughter, Adalynn, even commented with a bunch of heart eye emojis to also show she’s a fan of Lux’s new look.

It’s sweet to see Lux with a huge smile on his face, as we’re sure he’s super excited for the impending arrival of his new baby brother. Kailyn announced this past February that she’s expecting baby No. 4. This will be her and Chris Lopez‘s second child together, as they also share Lux, who was born in 2017. Kailyn further shares Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively. Kailyn is due later this month.

Sadly, Kailyn recently revealed that her pregnancy is “high risk“, as she has reached her “heaviest weight” ever. She initially wanted to have a home birth, but because of the fact that she could lose more blood than during her previous deliveries, according to her doctor, she might have to reconsider her options.

On a positive note, though, Kailyn’s baby is doing fine, so that’s more reason for Lux (and Kailyn) to be smiling.