‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Nearly 33-Week Baby Bump In Bikini & Sheer Coverup
Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram on June 2 to show off an eye-catching mirror selfie, which put the spotlight on her growing baby bump and flattering bikini.
Kailyn Lowry, 28, is glowing while preparing to welcome her fourth child to the world! The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram Story to share a gorgeous photo of herself on June 2, in which she proudly held her almost 33-week baby bump while rocking a dark-colored bikini. She kept her bun in the oven safe with a white crocheted beach coverup dress, which featured fringed strings hanging down from a criss-cross section at her chest. To fit the mermaid mom theme, Kailyn let her natural waves flow as her eyes peeked through dark-framed glasses.
“Almost 33 weeks !,” Kailyn wrote over the photo, which she time stamped with the following date: June 1, 2020. Fan account @teenmomtalktmt shared the bathroom mirror selfie, and fans quickly complimented the mother-of-three (and soon to be four). “You look amazing mama,” one wrote, while another observed that Kailyn’s “bump is still very high but cute.” A third fan pointed out that Kailyn looks “happy and healthy,” and a fourth called her “beautiful.”
This isn’t the first time Kailyn has showed off her growing tum. On May 29, she took her baby bump and two dogs for an outdoor stroll in Delaware. Kailyn had a big grin plastered on her face in the paparazzi-snapped photo — even through a screen, her pregnancy glow is undeniable.
Baby Boy & I are coming up on 29 weeks & so thankful to be in our third trimester! 🙌🏼 He still doesn’t have a name, but this is the chaos, it’s how we do things. 🤪 He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room! He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night. Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints. Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy. We’ve been keeping busy at home- planning and decorating his nursery, I can’t wait to show you the finished product! Do you think he’ll turn in time or stay breech?
Kailyn revealed that her sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, would be getting another sibling in Feb. 2020, and later revealed she’d be having a boy — again! Kailyn, hasn’t officially revealed the name of the father for baby No. 4, although he’s widely believed to be her ex and the father of Lux, Chris Lopez. He posted a letter addressed to his “unborn child” that same month, and Kailyn later revealed that she has “3 baby daddies,” instead of four!
As for the two other “baby daddies,” Kailyn shares her eldest son with high school sweet heart Jo Rivera, who is now married to Vee Torres. Kailyn also shares her middle child, Lincoln, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.