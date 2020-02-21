Kailyn Lowry Reveals Who Her Baby’s Father Is Amidst New Rumor Chris Lopez Is Not The Dad

Kailyn Lowry is clapping back! The ‘Teen Mom’ star confirmed she only has ‘3 baby daddies’ after rumors began swirling about her fourth pregnancy!

Kailyn Lowry, 27, is clapping back! Amidst rumors that she’s expecting with someone other than her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, 25, the Teen Mom star went on the record to shut down claims. “It looks bad that I have 3 baby daddies. I get it,” Kailyn began, commenting back on a post shared by Instagram fan account @tmmamadrama on Friday, Feb. 21. “But I don’t sleep around and anyone close to me f******g knows that. I don’t say s*** when outlets report FACTS. Things I cannot dispute. But this is low. Please, stop spreading blatant lies about me,” she continued.

In the original post shared by the fan account, an anonymous user appeared to message them with information that Kailyn was pregnant by someone else. “Word on the street kails new [baby daddy] isn’t Chris,” the series of direct messages began. “The guy she was/is messing around with works at a…dealership in Dover…and this comes from a reliable source.” When probed by the Teen Mom Mama Drama account for more information, the supposed source added, “I know she told him he was the [baby daddy].”

Kailyn’s clap back comes just days after fans criticized her decision to have a second child with Chris. “You have no idea what happened & how I came to this decision,” Kailyn wrote back to a follower earlier the same day. Kailyn and Chris are already parents to Lux, 2, and the reality star is also mom to Issac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

While there were mixed opinions from fans in the comments, many took the opportunity to stand up for Kailyn. “people need to mind their own anyways. Your a dam good mum! Your kids are loved and well taken care of, anyone can see that. Hell have 10 babies to 10 dif people who cares haha. Ive got 5 sons and 3 dif dads i could care less what anyone thinks. Dont let anyone get ya down,” one user wrote. “it is what it is. You’re a great mom cant knock you down,” another added.

Kailyn confirmed her fourth pregnancy on Feb. 4 via Instagram — much to the surprise of her fans and followers. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” she captioned a sweet photo of herself and her kids looking at ultrasound photos.

Since the announcement, she’s actively kept her followers in the loop on the pregnancy, sharing another post on Friday, Feb. 14. “Things have been so different this time around – it’s weird knowing the sex of this baby & trying to solidify a name so he doesn’t go nameless like Lux did + my anxiety is through the roof. I’m scared of doing anything wrong,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting on a bed. Kailyn has since confirmed she’s having another boy.