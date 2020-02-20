‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Shares 1st Photo Of Baby Bump Since Confirming Pregnancy

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her growing baby bump for the first time since announcing her fourth pregnancy. She lifted up her sweatshirt to display her bare belly.

Kailyn Lowry is finally showing Teen Mom 2 fans what her growing baby bump looks like. She confirmed on Feb. 4 that she is pregnant with her fourth child, later revealing that she’s having a fourth son. On Feb. 20, Kail shared a boomarang video to her Instagram stories, where she lifted up her sweatshirt to show off her bare bump. The 27-year-old wrote “baby boy is showing off today,” over the video.

The top of her jeans are unbuttoned to accommodate the bump’s size. Kailyn shared in an Instagram story video later in the day that, “I don’t fit into my pants anymore,” but that she ordered some jeans from a clothing company she loves that has a maternity line. She said she got two different styles that were expensive, but she ended up absolutely hating the way they fit. “So if you see me out and I’m wearing regular jeans unbuttoned, mind your business,” she explained.

Aside from her clothing issues, Kailyn’s got baby name problems on her mind. She shared an IG pic on Feb. 14, sitting on her bed with photos of her latest sonogram and wrote in the caption, “Things have been so different this time around – it’s weird knowing the sex of this baby & trying to solidify a name so he doesn’t go nameless like Lux did 🥴 + my anxiety is through the roof.” She previously asked, “Now accepting BABY BOY name suggestions 💙” in a Feb. 12 IG post. It took Kailyn nearly two months after son Lux Lowry‘s 2017 birth to finally decide on his name.

Her sons Lincoln Marroquin, 6, and Lux, 2, seem on board with the name Austin. On Feb. 19, Kailyn shared several IG stories videos while sitting in a chair, with her sons on the sofa net to her. “Hi baby Austin,” Lincoln said, as Lux repeated his older brother. When Kail asked Lincoln why he wanted his new brother to be named Austin, he sweetly said, “I like it. There’s already an Austin in my classroom.” He also said that his big brother Isaac Rivera, 10, wanted the baby to be named Austin as well, in honor of singer Post Malone, 24. His real name is Austin Richard Post. Well, if Kailyn does go with Austin for the latest addition to her family, we’ll know who came up with the name.