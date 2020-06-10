Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Tight Camo Shirt On Shopping Trip With 3 Kids

Kailyn Lowry picked up some essentials like diapers while shopping in Delaware with her three kids and her adorable baby bump was on full display as she gets ready to soon welcome her fourth child.

Kailyn Lowry, 28, was a glowing sight to see when she stepped out for a quick shopping trip at Target in Delaware with her three kids on June 10. The Teen Mom 2 star showed off her adorable baby bump while wearing casual attire that consisted of a camouflage-patterned T-shirt that read, “WANDERLUST” in black letters across it, black leggings and sandals. She was all smiles as she had her wavy blonde locks up in a ponytail with a green scrunchie and wore glasses.

The loving mom’s sons walked beside her as she picked up things like diapers and water guns and at one point she picked up her youngest, Lux, 2, who looked incredibly cute in a white T-shirt that read, “ALL TIME BEST” and black shorts. Her oldest son Isaac, 10, wore a white graphic T-shirt and blue pants and Lincoln, 6, looked comfortable in a black graphic T-shirt and gray pants.

Kailyn is only weeks away from giving birth to her fourth child and she hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing bump whenever she can. On June 2, she posted a photo of herself taking a mirror selfie as she wore a bikini under a sheer white top that let her bump peek through and a few days before on May 29, she was seen happily walking her two dogs as she wore a loose black T-shirt and black leggings. Her bump could be seen in the causal but flattering outfit and she was thrilled to not have to hide it!

Kailyn’s ex Chris Lopez, who is the father of her youngest son Lux, is also believed to be the dad to her soon-to-be bundle of joy. He posted a letter to his “unborn child” in Feb., the same month Kailyn announced her pregnancy, and Kailyn has also revealed she only has “3 baby daddies” and not four. Ex Jo Rivera is the father of Isaac and ex Javi Marroquin is the father of Lincoln.

We can’t wait to see Kailyn’s new baby after she has the precious tot! We’re sure she’ll be eager to post more photos on social media just like she does with her other three children.