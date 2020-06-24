‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Shades Kailyn Lowry For Getting ‘Knocked Up’ Again

Briana DeJesus shared a post about ‘single mothers’ — so, Kailyn Lowry started trouble by wishing Briana’s ex, Devoin Austin, a ‘Happy Father’s Day.’ Briana didn’t appreciate the subtle diss from her rival!

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry — who share a mutual ex, Javi Marroquin — are at war again. Trouble began when Briana, 26, shared a friend’s post that commemorated the MTV star for being a single mother on Father’s Day. This rubbed Kailyn, 28, the wrong way. “Happy fathers day to all the fathers but Happy fathers day to the single mothers out there who play both roles, yall alright with me. Happy fathers day [Briana],” read the friend’s post, which Briana posted to her Instagram Story on the holiday.

The post didn’t mention Devoin Austin, who is Briana’s ex and the dad of her eight-year-old daughter Nova Star DeJesus. So, Kailyn decided to bring up Devoin’s name herself! “Happy Father’s Day @devoinaustin,” Kailyn wrote underneath a screenshot of Briana’s “single mothers” post, which Instagram fan account @teenmomshaderoom__ shared. Fans immediately caught on to the diss, since Kailyn appeared to be shading Briana for not giving Devoin enough credit. Kailyn took this pettiness a step further, claiming that Briana “was sliding” into the “mentions and DMs” of Chris Lopez, Kailyn’s ex and the father of her third son! Briana didn’t take these disses lightly.

“It has come to my attention that Kail seems to want to be messy and insert herself in my life, yet again, specifically a part of my life she has no part of,” Briana told Champion Daily. “When I was tagged in a photo that I reposted saying ‘Happy Father’s Day to the single mothers out there who play both roles’ wishing me a ‘happy Father’s Day’ this had NOTHING whatsoever to do with Kail.”

“The fact of the matter is Devoin has never been a ‘full-time Dad’ to Nova regardless of when he tries to step up. Luis [Briana’s other ex] has and continues to be absent in Stella’s life,” Briana continued, referring to her second daughter. “So, yes, I am doing the job of two. Thank God I have my Mom and my sister to help me out.”

After Briana defended her Father’s Day post, she came after Kailyn. “Girl, for someone that says you don’t want anything to do with me, you certainly seem to want to play the game. So you wanna play? Let’s play. You have THREE baby Daddies, one of whom took an INTEREST IN ME while he was still DOING YOU and his current baby Mama,” Briana said, referring to her relationship with Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi, between Oct. 2017-Jan. 2018. She added, “WE BOTH GOT PLAYED. Stop acting like the victim at this point and give it a rest.”

“Why are you still hung up on hating me over some old Javi drama?” Briana went on. “I DO NOT WANT JAVI BACK. He’s all yours! Have him! Enjoy him! But stop trying to fight with me simply for the fact that you’re still bitter about drama that is YEARS old at this point.”

Briana then moved onto another of Kailyn’s exes, Chris — and shot down rumors that she was flirting with him. “Don’t you have better things to worry about then inserting yourself into drama with one of my children’s fathers? Aren’t you knocked up again from the man you said [allegedly] beat you in leaked DM’s?” Briana continued. “And while we’re talking about that man- I have not EVER ‘slid into his DMs. I saw a fan say that I had and you responded to ask Chris and tagged him.”

With that said, Briana continued to drive her point home: “I DO NOT WANT YOUR MEN. Javi was a mistake but it’s in the past. I’m not stalking your life, I want no part of the men in your life, and I don’t want or seek out drama with you. There’s REAL LIFE problems going on in the world like a pandemic and Black Lives Matter… but it seems you want to continue to throw shade and daggers and start drama.”

Briana took one final jab at Kailyn for starting a catfight, despite the latter expecting her fourth child. “You’re a soon to be Mom of four. Isn’t it time to be a role model at all?” Briana told Champion Daily. She ended the interview on a positive note, though, saying, “Anyways, good luck with your baby being born. I hope he’s beautiful and you have a safe delivery. And while you’re delivering, please don’t worry about conversations with Chris I’m not having and have never had. Take care, now, Kail… until the next dramatic thing I’m sure I’ll have to address soon.”