Kailyn Lowry Cradles Newborn Baby Creed In Sweet Family Photo With All 4 Sons

Kailyn Lowry kicked off the first football Sunday on Sept. 13 with her four sons, Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, Lux, 2, and baby Creed. See the ‘Teen Mom’ star’s latest family photo!

Kailyn Lowry enjoyed a day of football with her four sons on Sunday. The MTV star, 28, shared a sweet family photo outdoors with Isaac Rivera, 10, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 6, Lux Russell Lowry, 2, and Creed, born on July 30. The family outing, which included masks and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took place in Middletown, Delaware, where Kailyn resides.

“This is what football with 4 kids looks like & PSA I KNOW THE MASK GOES OVER MY NOSE. We are outside and I’m more than 6 feet from everyone,” Kailyn wrote in the caption of her post. It’s unclear if Kailyn and her sons were watching pro football, which kicked off on September 13, or if one of the youngsters was playing. It’s possible that the family was on hand to support Lincoln, who was pictured wearing what appeared to be a sports jersey. He’s already a skilled flag football player at the quarterback position and has a number of videos and photos on the field on his personal Instagram page, which is run by his parents.

Kailyn welcomed her first son, Isaac, with ex Jo Rivera on season 1 of Teen Mom. She shares Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin. Her ex, Chris Lopez is the father of Lux and Creed. Kailyn confirmed she was expecting her fourth child, Creed, on February 4 after rumors began to swirl around social media.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap with her sons that showed an ultrasound photo. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy,” she explained, adding, “This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

After the birth of her fourth child at the end of July, Kailyn told HollywoodLife that the name, Creed, wasn’t necessarily her first choice. “I love the movie Creed,” Kailyn said during an exclusive interview, referring to the inspiring boxing movie starring Michael B. Jordan. “And I looked up the definition [of the word], which is guiding principle, and I love that, so it was just a name that I kind of kept in my back pocket for a while,” she explained, admitting, “It wasn’t actually my top name [though].”

Kailyn continued, “I had something else in mind, but Chris [Lopez] didn’t agree to it at all. I ended up giving birth and he didn’t look like the name that I wanted. And I [thought] he definitely looks like a Creed.”