‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Shares New Pics Of Baby Creed As Son Lux Shows Off His Dancing Skills

Kailyn Lowry and sons
Kailyn Lowry’s kids are so darn cute! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ further proved that by sharing some adorable new pics of her newborn son, Creed, as well as a super sweet video of Lux.

Kailyn Lowry may have only given birth to her newborn son, Creed, over a month ago, but based on new photos the Teen Mom 2 star just posted on Instagram, it appears that her three older sons are already doting on their baby brother. Especially Lux, who can be seen watching over Creed as the newborn rests in his stroller. And how cute is that little avocado toy?

But when Lux isn’t doting over his baby brother, he’s busy flaunting his dance skills for the camera. In another video that Kailyn posted on Instagram, Lux can be seen waving his hands in the air and shaking his hips to Doja Cat‘s popular hit “Say So”, as his older brother, Lincoln Marroquin, comes down the stairs behind him.

Kailyn’s always been pretty good at sharing pictures and videos of her adorable children, but these new ones might be some of the cutest we’ve ever seen. She’s such a good mom and it seems evident that she takes great care of her kids. Just look at how happy they are!

Before posting these new pictures and video, Kailyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she almost gave Creed a very different name. “I had something else in mind, but Chris [Lopez] didn’t agree to it at all,” Kailyn said, referring to her ex and the father of both Lux, 3, and Creed. But she said, “I ended up giving birth and he didn’t look like the name that I wanted. And I [thought] he definitely looks like a Creed”.

Along with Lux, Creed, and Lincoln, whom Kailyn gave birth to in 2013 and shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Kailyn also has a fourth son named Isaac, whom she shares with her her high school sweetheart Jo Rivera.