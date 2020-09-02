Kailyn Lowry Shares Adorable New Pic Of Baby Creed After Crying Over Chris Lopez On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry is so in love with her new baby boy Creed, even as the infant’s dad Chris Lopez has been driving her to tears with his behavior.

Kailyn Lowry‘s baby son Creed is now just over one month old, and the Teen Mom 2 star is showing off how his sweet face starting to develop in a new Instagram stories photo. The 28-year-old shared a snapshot of her son sleeping, with his precious eyes closed as he held his little hand up to his face while nestled in a fuzzy grey blanket. Creed still had a blue Mickey Mouse pacifier in his mouth as he nodded off, which according to Kailyn on the screen was at 10:36pm at night.

Creed has been a bright spot for Kailyn after she revealed how much hurt the baby’s father Chris Lopez has caused her. In addition to accusing him of barely seeing their newborn since his birth, she also was left crying on the 10th season premiere of Teen Mom 2 after Kailyn heard a rumor about Chris possibly getting another girl pregnant. This came before she discovered that she herself was pregnant with Creed. Kailyn and Chris also share another son, two-year-old Lux.

On the show, Chris denied the rumor about impregnating another woman, but Kailyn didn’t believe him. She thought he was doing “damage control” until he found out for sure if he was going to be a father with someone else. Kailyn called Chris about the situation, and he said the rumor wasn’t true. But once Kailyn got off the phone, she was reduced to tears. Especially knowing that Lux would then have a half-sibling by a different mom, and Kail would need to have the two children form a relationship. It turned out Chris didn’t impregnate another girl, but he would be a dad again as Kailyn becomes pregnant by him again during this season.

What to believe? 🧐 As rumors swirl about Chris getting someone else pregnant, Kailyn questions the fate of their relationship on tonight’s #TeenMom2 season premiere. pic.twitter.com/AYHiXjFxj8 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 1, 2020

Kailyn complained in Feb. 2020 — after news broke about her second pregnancy with Chris — that he was an absentee dad who didn’t spend much time with Lux. Now she says history is repeating itself with their second son. Kailyn appeared on iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show on Sept. 1 and said that Chris briefly saw Creed at his birth and only once right after that.

“We don’t communicate at all,” Kail said of her contact with Chris. “I don’t remember the last time I heard from him. So he hasn’t seen Creed since he was born, maybe a couple days after. He saw him when he was born and he saw him shortly thereafter that week and he hasn’t seen him since.” She felt sad yet not surprised by his alleged lack of involvement with Creed. “Yeah, so its been rough, but I didn’t expect anything else,” she added.