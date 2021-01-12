‘Teen Mom 2′: A Family Secret Threatens To Tear Briana DeJesus’ Family Apart In New TV Special

The latest season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ may be coming to an end, but a new TV special focusing on Briana DeJesus and a painful secret she learns will make it all better.

Briana DeJesus‘ drama with her ex, Devoin Austin, may be heartbreaking to watch at times, but it honestly pales in comparison to what Briana recently experienced while filming a new MTV special, titled Teen Mom 2: Briana’s Family Secret. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the hour-long episode airing Jan. 19 at 8pm on MTV, Briana can be seen learning that she has a secret teenage brother. And the big reveal leads to emotional ramifications.

“I don’t know if you knew, but you have a brother” — those are the first words Briana reads aloud to her sister Brittany DeJesus, in the 20-second preview clip above. It appears as though someone informed her about her secret brother, and when she shares the news with her mom, tears start flowing. “It wasn’t hiding! It was trying to protect you,” Briana’s mom Roxanne said during an emotional speech from within her kitchen.

“Are you kidding me right now?” Brittany asks, before someone leaves and slams the front door, and Briana reacts by saying, “What the f***.” Clearly, a lot of drama is about to go down and we’re so here for it.

Fun fact: As you can see in the footage above, this revelation must have happened before Briana moved into her new house during the latest season of Teen Mom 2. We can only imagine this secret came about while filming Season 10, and MTV chose to hold it for an exciting TV special, which is smart thinking if you ask us. We see you, MTV. We see you.

Will Briana be able to create a bond with her brother or will her family implode in the process? Find out when Teen Mom 2: Briana’s Family Secret airs next Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 8pm on MTV.