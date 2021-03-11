Rebel Wilson Shows Off 60-Lb. Weight Loss In Black PVC Catsuit While In The Gym — See Pic

Rebel Wilson is sharing her Wednesday workout drill with fans. She rocked a tight black catsuit as she stood among her gym equipment and weights.

Rebel Wilson underwent a major body makeover by losing 60 pounds in 2020, and she’s continuing to stay fit and toned. The 41-year-old brought fans along on a trip to the gym on Mar. 10 via her Instagram stories. The Pitch Perfect star could be seen wearing a tight black catsuit with a bright yellow jacket as she arrived for a workout at World Gym in Tujunga, CA. Her legs looked so toned and trim in the ensemble, as she stood among racks of free weights and fitness machines while holding onto an armful of Fiji Water bottles. Later on, she showed fans the top half of the catsuit, with her slim waist on display. You can see the photos here.

Rebel stared out the IG stories snapshots with a photo of her getting out of her black SUV in her workout ensemble. “Wednesday: Let’s do it!” she wrote to fans over the picture. The next photo showed Rebs with her bottles and full workout gear, with her blonde hair looking quite stylish for an actual gym sesh. Her locks were styled with a side park in flowing waves.

Further on in Rebel’s stories was a mirror selfie showing the top half of her halter top catsuit. While taken from a distance, it showed off her slim waist and toned bare arms as she ditched her yellow jacket. The actress appeared to have the same stylish hair, as she stood in front of a row of Olly chewable vitamins. She became a spokeswoman for the brand in Feb. 2021.

As if Rebel’s daily hikes mixed in with trips to the gym wasn’t enough for her overall fitness, she might be taking up tennis! Also in her IG stories for the day, the Australian native showed off a bunch of sweet tennis SWAG sent to her by sports & recreation company Babolat and six time Grand Slam tennis winning pro Kim Clijsters.

Rebel came away with two new tennis racquets, two paddles, several tubes of balls and sweet new blue tennis shoes. Belgian Kim, 38, even sent an autographed racquet to the fitness loving actress. It’s amazing to see Rebel’s transformation, as she declared 2020 would be her ‘Year of Health” and made it happen with her incredible weight loss. Even after shedding the pounds, she’s continuing to embrace her fitness and health, becoming someone sports equipment companies and vitamin manufacturers are looking to work with.

Rebel just celebrated turning 41 on March 2 and has never looked better. She celebrated with a group of fellow white bathrobe-clad pals at the five-star luxury hotel The Maybourne Beverly Hills. The ladies appeared ready for a day of spa treatments as they gathered together in a room filled with pink balloons and Rebel’s name spelled out in metallic pink letters. “Ummmm what an amazing birthday surprise! ” she gushed, while tagging her loving friends.