Why Rebel Wilson’s Ex Jacob Busch Wished Her A Happy Birthday 1 Month After Their Split

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch broke-up last month but that didn’t stop him from reaching out on her birthday.

No hard feelings! Rebel Wilson turned 41 on March 2 and she got a birthday shout out from her ex-boyfriend Jacob Busch. The Anheuser-Busch heir, 29, shared a picture of his former flame on his Instagram story, with a simple Happy Birthday written over top of it. The Pitch Perfect star still follows Jacob on the social media app, so odds are she saw his sweet message. But, does it mean he’s trying to win her back?

“Despite their break up , there’s no hard feelings and he hopes she celebrates with her loved ones,” the source continued. “He still keeps in touch with her every now and then, and they have some very close mutual friends so it’s not the kind of thing where they’ll never see each other again. He still follows her on social media and understands their paths have just gone their separate ways.”

As much as we’d love to see these two get back together, a second source close to Jacob insists there’s “no hidden agenda” in his good tidings. “There is enough negativity in the world and Jacob doesn’t live that life. He really cared for and cares for Rebel and the fact that they aren’t an item anymore doesn’t stop him from wishing her a great birthday.”

“She is a great person, they had a great time with each other and now they are moving on and he is doing it respectfully,” the source continued. “He has no time for drama, he wanted to wish her a great day, no hidden agenda, Jacob is a nice guy and it would have been weird had he not wished her a Happy Birthday for people that know him.”

Rebel made the most of her birthday surrounded by girlfriends. She took to Instagram on March 2 to share photos of her spa-tacular celebration at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills and revealed that the festivities were a total surprise.