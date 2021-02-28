Britney Spears: How She ‘Bonds’ With Her Teenage Sons Sean, 15 & Jayden, 14, As They Get Older

Britney Spears ‘loves having teenagers’ and ‘adores her boys’ a source spills to HL! The pop star was recently spotted enjoying a hike with Sean and Jayden.

Britney Spears‘ sons are almost all grown up! The In The Zone singer is a proud mom to teenage sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — and the 39-year-old puts a “big effort” in to keep up with her boys. “Britney loves having teenagers, she adores her boys,” an insider close to the pop star spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s always made a big effort to get into the things that her boys are into. So right now, that means a lot of video games,” they explained, noting it’s one of the “sweet ways” she “bonds” with Sean and Jayden.

“[Video games] are not her thing but she’ll play with them because that’s what they love to do,” our source added. An avid dancer and yogi, Britney is known for her love of the outdoors — especially the beach — which is something she’s also imparted on the two teenagers. Recently, the Crossroads actress was spotted out on a scenic hike with Sean and Jayden in the Thousand Oaks area just outside of L.A. Both boys were taller than their pop star mom in a sweet family photo, which showed Britney rocking the same grey track shorts with white trim that she rocked in a Valentine’s Day tribute that boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, shared. It’s unclear who took the sweet family photo, but Sam — who starred in the “Slumber Party” video — is a likely possibility.

“[Sean and Jayden] also very active outdoors, lots of hiking and playing in her pool. And they’ve started working out with her in the gym,” the source told HL. “They’re growing up fast and Britney could not be more proud of them, she beams when she talks about them.” A second source echoed that having teens has made Britney sentimental: she herself was only 16-years-old when “…Baby One More Time” was released in 1998.

“Now that her kids are teenagers, it is really wild because she remembers when she was a teenager, and her career was just starting around that time in her life,” a second insider close to the singer revealed. “So, seeing her kids allowed to just be kids and be so innocent, it makes her smile that the sky’s the limit when it comes to them and who they will become…having teenagers is such a fun and rewarding experience,” they reflected.

Sean and Jayden split their time between mom Britney and dad Kevin who split after a three marriage in 2007. Since splitting, Britney has been under a legal conservatorship, which was the recent focus of the New York Times film Framing Britney Spears. Despite her legal circumstances, the exes share custody of their sons. As of a Sept. 2019 agreement, the “Slave 4 U” singer has 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. Our second source tells us Britney knows Kevin is “a great father” and “loves all that he does” for the boys. “She wants to be the best mother she can be…Kevin is a great teacher and role model for them, and she wants the best for them,” the insider said.