Claudia Conway, 16, Goes From Makeup-Free To Glam While Getting Ready On TikTok

In a new TikTok video, Claudia Conway gave fans a look into her makeup routine by showing a step-by-step of her everyday process.

Claudia Conway, 16, loves letting fans into her life on TikTok, and one of her latest videos revealed how she does her makeup. She started out with a completely bare, makeup-free face, before sharing clips of each step of her getting ready routine. From blending in foundation and concealer, to applying mascara and lip gloss, Claudia showed off each part of the process in quick segments. At the end, she revealed her full glam look.

This new video comes ahead of the Feb. 14 premiere of season 19 of American Idol, which will feature Claudia’s audition on the show. Back in November, Claudia confirmed on TikTok that she had auditioned for the hit ABC show, and now, viewers will get to see what went down. The 16-year-old, whose mom is former Donald Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, appeared in a preview for the episode earlier this week.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were shocked to see the teenager when she showed up at the Idol auditions. After the preview came out, Claudia revealed that the show actually approached her to audition after seeing a video of her singing on social media. However, she made it clear that her participation in a singing competition is not random, as music has been a big part of her life since she was just a young child.

Claudia’s strained relationship with her mom, Kellyanne, made major headlines in 2020. The 16-year-old has spoken out against Trump on a number of occasions, while her mom has been very loyal to the former president. Kellyanne decided to leave her position in the White House in Aug. 2020 to focus on her family amidst the tension (she and her husband, George Conway, have four children all together).

Claudia has not been shy about airing her grievances with her mom on TikTok. However, in January, she released a video defending her mother after Kellyanne was hit with accusations of posting a topless photo of Claudia on Twitter. “I have faith and I know my mother would never put something like that on the Internet,” Claudia insisted. “As well as me. We would never do that. My mom and I fight like mothers and daughters. But I do love her.” She took a brief break from social media after the incident to “work on [her] relationship with [her] mom and family.” It’s unclear if they’ve been able to mend their differences between then and now.