Claudia Conway Claims Donald Trump Is Still Very Sick & Lying About Feeling ‘Better’: He’s ‘A Joke’

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia says that Donald Trump is not being truthful about his condition while dealing COVID-19, and that he’s ‘doing badly’ and not feeling ‘really good’ as he’s been claiming.

TikTok star Claudia Conway is getting plenty of attention for her claims that President Donald Trump is lying about his health after being hospitalized for COVID-19. Despite the 74-year-old stating he hasn’t felt this healthy in the past “20 years” after being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center, Republican operative Kellyanne Conway‘s 15-year-old daughter says his condition is far more dire than Trump is willing to tell the American people.

After Trump announced via Twitter on Oct. 5 that, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” Claudia wrote on her TikTok that “guys lmao he’s not doing ‘better.'”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

She then added that, “He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing so badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him.” Claudia herself has the coronavirus after catching it from her mom Kellyanne. She allegedly was infected when Trump and other Republican leaders gathered together for a Sept. 26 White House Rose Garden event announcing Judge Amy Coney-Barrett as Trump’s pick to replace the late SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Claudia was the one who let the world know on Oct. 2 that her mom had tested positive for COVID-19, getting the truth out there and forcing Kellyanne to have to admit that she did have the virus. Claudia posted a TikTok video while wearing a face mask and wrote above it, “update my mom has covid.” Claudia then wrote in another video that she was “furious” that her mom could have exposed her and to “wear your masks. don’t listen to our idiot f**king president piece of sh*t. protect yourselves and those around you.”

40 minutes after Claudia posted the news and became the top trending U.S. Twitter topic for spilling the info about her mom, Kellyanne took to Twitter to confirm it. The 53-year-old former counselor to Trump wrote, “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.” Claudia has since announced in an Oct. 4 TikTok video that she had been infected with the coronavirus, writing “hey guys, I am currently dying of covid,” after a prior post where she claimed her mom had been “coughing all around the house” after Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

With Claudia proving to be source of at least one major truth during the president and his central staff’s COVID-19 crisis, many people are taking her word that Trump is not doing as well as he claims to be. With his doctor at Walter Reed being cagey about Trump’s condition and only wanting to stress the positives, some are hailing Claudia as being the best source of what’s really going on with the president’s condition, thanks to what her mom might know.

After her comments about Trump’s health, she once again became a top trending Twitter topic. User @ZackBornstein tweeted, “Claudia Conway is the only reliable source of information in DC,” while @davechensky wrote, “It is now conceivable that Claudia Conway, a 15-year old girl, has more reliable information about the health of the President of the United States than 99.99% of Americans.”

After the shadiness involving Trump leaving the hospital after just under four days of treatment and his doctor Sean Conley not answering key questions from reporters about his condition, @PalmerReport tweeted, “It’s not certain that Claudia Conway really knows what’s going on with Donald Trump’s health. But at this point she’s a far more reliable source than any of Donald Trump’s doctors.” At this rate, Claudia is going to end up being the most followed person on TikTok with the updates she’s posting.