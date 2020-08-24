Kellyanne Conway: 5 Things To Know About President Trump’s Counselor Stepping Down To Focus On Family

Kellyanne Conway said that it was ‘completely’ her choice to step down from the White House, and intended to spend more time with her ‘beloved children.’

It’s a wrap for Kellyanne Conway at the White House. The 53-year-old confirmed she was stepping away from her role as counselor to President Donald Trump, 74, in a statement. “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she said to The Washington Post. She went on to explain that she and her husband George Conway, 56, are focused on their kids as the new school year approaches. “Our four children are teens and tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school high school that will be conducted remotely from home for at least a few months,” she went on. “As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” she also said. Learn more about Kellyanne Conway below.

1. She’s married with kids. Kellyanne married her husband George Conway, who is an attorney, in 2001. The pair were originally introduced by Ann Coulter after George had seen Kellyanne on as a political commentator on television. The couple have four children together, including twins Claudia and George IV, 15, Charlotte, 11, and Vanessa, 10. Eldest daughter Claudia has developed a following on video platform TikTok where she’s criticized President Trump. For his part, George also had a big announcement on Aug. 22 — he announced he was stepping back from anti-Trump GOP group he helped create, The Lincoln Project.

2. She worked for President Donald Trump. Kellyanne began working for Donald Trump as far back as 2001, when she began doing private polls for him as he considered potentially running to become the Governor of New York. She later became his campaign manager in 2016, and after Donald was elected president, accepted the role of Counselor to the President. Notably, Kellyanne was the first woman to manage a winning Presidential campaign. She announced that she was stepping down from the high-ranking advisor position on Sunday, Aug. 23. “So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

3. She’s from New Jersey. She was born Kellyanne Fitzpatrick on January 20, 1967 in Atco, New Jersey to mother Diane, who worked at a bank, and father John, who owned a trucking company. Her parents divorced when she was 3-years-old and she was primarily raised by her mother and maternal family. The future White House staffer later went on to graduate from the Catholic St. Joseph High School in 1985.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

4. She’s a lawyer. After earning her high school diploma, Kellyanne pursued her postsecondary studies at Trinity College in Washington, D.C. where she was also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, going on to attend George Washington University’s Law School and getting her Juris Doctor.

5. She was a victim of sexual assault. “I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape. I’m a victim of sexual assault,” Kellyanne confessed in a 2018 interview with CNN when discussing the testimonies of Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh.