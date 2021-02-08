‘American Idol’ Preview: The Judges Are Shocked As Claudia Conway Shows Up To Audition — Watch

The judges — especially Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — were shocked to see Claudia Conway pop into the audition room in a new trailer for Season 19 of ‘American Idol.’

In a preview for Season 19 of American Idol, the judges were not expecting Claudia Conway to walk into the audition room. The daughter of Donald Trump‘s former senior counselor and 2016 campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, has become a TikTok sensation for butting heads with her mother’s Conservative political affiliations, but she still took the liberty of introducing herself to the judges. “Hi, I’m Claudia Conway,” the famous 16-year-old Internet personality simply said in the American Idol preview that dropped on Feb. 8.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

While the preview didn’t reveal what the judges said in response, it did show their surprised faces. Claudia’s unexpected appearance left Katy Perry‘s and Lionel Richie‘s mouths open in shock upon seeing the TikTok queen stand in front of them!

It wasn’t a surprise for fans, however, to see Claudia in the audition room. In Nov. 2020, Claudia revealed that she had showed up to try-outs for the singing competition show by sharing a backstage video on TikTok. “Hey guys! I’m here at American Idol confessional. I met [American Idol host] Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that. Very, very nervous, but very, very excited.”

Katy also made the big reveal on her Instagram Story that very same day. “Well, well, well. Let the games begin because Claudia –” Katy began in an Instagram Story video, before panning to the teen who laughed and said, “Hi!” After the surprise reveal, Katy continued, “– just tried out for American Idol.”

Claudia Conway on @katyperry's Instagram as she tries out for American Idol. pic.twitter.com/cdNSsuTnr8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2020

Claudia has built an immense 1.7 million following on TikTok, where she hasn’t been afraid to document her ongoing drama with her mother, Kellyanne. Amidst this feud, in Aug. 2020, Claudia claimed that she has been suffering “years of childhood abuse and trauma” and is “officially pushing for emancipation.” Just a day later, Kellyanne stepped down from her role in the White House.

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” Kellyanne said of her decision to step down. She added, “Our four children are teens and tweens starting a new academic year that will be conducted remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids’ doing ‘school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

However, when Kellyanne was accused of posting a topless photo of her daughter, Claudia came to her mother’s defense. “I know that my mother would never put something like that on the internet. As well as me, we would never do that,” Claudia said in a video shared at the end of January.