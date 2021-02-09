Kourtney Kardashian Channels Princess Leia From ‘Return Of The Jedi’ In Gold Metallic Bikini & Neckpiece

Kourtney Kardashian has been such a bikini queen in 2021, and she gave off major Princess Leia vibes in her latest look. She donned a shiny gold two-piece that could pass for a ‘Return of the Jedi’ costume.

Kourtney Kardashian sure knows how to get attention when she feels like promoting a product. She wanted to get the word out about a new anti-aging treatment, and donned a shiny gold bikini to do so. The 41-year-old modeled the itty bitty gold triangle top and matching neck scarf in a Feb. 9 Instagram post. It seemed to be a passing ode to the late Carrie Fisher‘s Princess Leia’s costume while being held captive by Jabba the Hutt at the star of 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

That iconic gold bikini would become legendary, even appearing as a central plot point in a season three episode of Friends (and boy did Jennifer Aniston know how to rock that costume!). Unlike Leia, Kourtney wore her long hair loose and extra long, going all the way past her waist.

Kourtney chose the gold bikini to discuss her latest Poosh.com facial beauty product. Instead of showing a close-up of her amazing complexion, she held up the items in front of her face in two photos, while letting her chest and decollitage in the bikini top be the focus of attention.

Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia is the O.G. of gold bikinis, in this scene from 1983’s ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.’ Photo credit: The Everett Collection

“Last April when we were all home with not much to do, I discovered this skin tool, a stamp with tiny needles. It comes with a serum that pours into the stamp, which infuses it deeper into your skin since stamping is a form of microneedling. After my mom and Khloé were raving about my glowing skin over FaceTime, it instantly became one of my absolute favorite skin tools and product combinations,” Kourtney wrote in the caption, showing the stamp in one photo and the serum in the other.

“We decided to partner up and make a vegan skin brew which comes with the stamper tool. Available NOW exclusively at shop.poosh.com HAPPY STAMPING!!” the mother of three added.

Kourt’s Instagram has been filled with nothing but bikini and swimsuit shots since Jan. 28, so the new gold bikini photos looked right at home on her IG page. On Jan. 29, 30th and Feb. 2 she modeled the tiniest red bikini ever while on a girls trip with her sisters to the Turks and Caicos. On Feb. 3 she added two more IG posts in an orange bikini, and donned a shiny black bandeau bikini top and high cut bottoms in a Feb. 7 photo. We’re less than six weeks into 2021, and already Kourtney is the reigning bikini queen.