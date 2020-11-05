Khloe Kardashian Turns To Tristan Thompson After Getting ‘Lonely & Bored’ Amid Lockdown — Watch

Khloe Kardashian is craving ‘company,’ which is Tristan Thompson’s cue to make a cameo in the sneak peek for the Nov. 5 episode of ‘KUWTK’!

Lockdown loneliness is getting to Khloe Kardashian in a sneak peek clip for the Nov. 5 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But she’s not entirely alone: her ex, Tristan Thompson, makes an appearance! “I’m just getting lonely and bored and I just need someone to keep me company,” Khloe confesses in the trailer that Kris Jenner posted on Instagram. The Good American co-founder isn’t kidding, since Khloe says this after showing viewers a neck pillow that she transformed into a little friend with the help of an eye mask and sunglasses.

Khloe then finds “company” with Tristan, whom the KUWTK star shares her two-year-old daughter True Thompson with! The Cleveland Cavaliers player doesn’t pay a personal trip to Khloe’s Calabasas mansion, though, in the clip. Instead, he offers his commentary (via FaceTime) of Khloe’s new friend, who reminds him of Tom Hanks‘ Winston volleyball from Castaway. You can watch the rest of the clip above, in which Kim Kardashian also discusses Kanye West’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been a hot topic, both on KUWTK and off-screen. The parents have been separated since Tristan’s scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods, who claimed that the NBA star kissed her on the lips after leaving an after-party at his house in Feb. 2019. However, they’ve come a long way since that drama, and have regularly hanged out and spent family time with True throughout quarantine. Tristan even joined two KarJenner family vacations this fall: Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday trip in August, and Kim’s 40th birthday getaway to French Polynesia in October!

Tristan even kissed Khloe at Kim’s surprise birthday party in Los Angeles at the end of October, further adding to the confusion of whether or not the exes are actually back together. On the last episode of KUWTK, which aired on Oct. 29, Khloe also gave Tristan major props for taking care of her while she battled the coronavirus earlier this year. “He asks me breakfast, lunch and dinner what I want to eat. He literally gets it for me, puts it on a tray, leaves it at the side of my door. We have a little system. So I want him to really feel celebrated and loved. He’s been helping take care of True while I’ve been on lockdown in my bedroom,” Khloe gushed during the episode, which was filmed in March.