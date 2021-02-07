Rebel Wilson, Miley Cyrus & More Celebrities Have Fun At The 2021 Super Bowl — See Pics

While only a few had the privilege of watching the Super Bowl from inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, stars like Rebel Wilson and J.Lo still managed to make it inside.

The 2021 Super Bowl had its smallest audience in its 54-year history, but that didn’t stop a few celebrities from snagging the few precious tickets available. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium could only invite 25,000 guests — with 7,500 of them being vaccinated health workers — but Gisele Bundchen, Miley Cyrus, Rebel Wilson and more still made it onto the exclusive guest list. Well, them and the 30,000 cutouts that occupied the rest of the vacant seats. Here’s who still managed to show up to the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Miley Cyrus & Billy Idol

Miley Cyrus was an automatic guest at the Super Bowl, since she was a performer. Instead of the halftime show, though, the Disney Channel alum headlined the Super Bowl’s first-ever TikTok Tailgate that aired on TikTok and CBS. And she was joined by Billy Idol, so the performance was pretty epic. If you missed it, don’t worry — you can check it out in full above!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020, but this year, she came as a celebrity spectator. And she was joined by none other than her hunky fiance, Alex Rodriguez. She looked so gorgeous in a white ensemble under a black and white checkered jacket, while he wore a light grey suit with a white undershirt.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson was another celebrity whose attendance was expected at the Super Bowl. She wasn’t a performer, though; she simply revealed her football plans to fans a few days early in a post that also doubled as her breakup announcement from Jacob Busch. “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!,” the Pitch Perfect star wrote underneath a photo of herself standing outside what looked like a film set trailer. While at the game, though, she posed for a photo with her “work husband”, Modern Family star Adam Devine.

Joey Fatone

Former NSYNC star Joey Fatone also attended the game and sat with some super cute cardboard cutouts, which were added to the stands due to the ongoing pandemic. While posting the photo, Joey wrote, “I am very lucky I got to be invited to the Super Bowl thank you Brian… and my new friend Chealse and I have been chatting it up!” Obviously he was joking, and we love it.

Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele Bundchen was an expected guest at the Super Bowl, and she looked fantastic upon arrival. She was obviously there to support her husband’s 10th turn at the Super Bowl, but she also added a fashionable touch to the sports game. Watch the video of her arriving above!

To see more celebrities who attended the game in person, check out our photo gallery above.