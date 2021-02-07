Jennifer Lopez Cheers On The Weeknd During His Halftime Show From Her Box At Super Bowl 55

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared their support for The Weeknd while in a private box with Aaron Judge at the Super Bowl on Feb. 7! The singer was the last star to rock the big stage with Shakira in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez was on hand to support her Super Bowl halftime predecessor, The Weeknd in Tampa Bay on Sunday night! “Go The Weekend! Go The Weekend!” the hitmaker — who performed at the big game last year — sang in a video, alongside fiance Alex Rodriguez. The former Yankee, who hyped up the crowd inside the couple’s private box in Raymond James Stadium, looked to current Yankee star, Aaron Judge to ask, “Are you ready for The Weeknd?”

“Super Bowl a year later!!” Jennifer wrote on top of the clip, reminiscing about her electric performance with Shakira during Super Bowl 54 in 2020. Although JLo wasn’t on the NFL’s highest stage this year, she proudly supported front line workers as a guest at the game. In other photos she shared with Alex, the power couple held a sign that read, “Thank you health care heroes”.

The Hustlers star donned a black and white checkered coat over a white crop top and matching leggings by Louis Vuitton. Jennifer, who wore her blonde-brown hair down and wavy, donned her signature hoop earrings. The “Medicine” singer also sported a black bedazzled mask with her name on the front in silver.

Jennifer and A-Rod are two of many stars in Tampa to witness the big quarterback matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs. Migos and Cardi B are also in town for the big game, as well as Ciara and Russell Wilson. Miley Cyrus performed the TikTok pre-show, while Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. performed a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and country singer Eric Church sang the National Anthem.