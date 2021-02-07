H.E.R. Sings Incredible Rendition Of ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl LV In Bedazzled Jacket & Sparkly Jeans

H.E.R. impressed viewers of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 when she showed off her amazing vocals while looking stylish during her epic performance of ‘America the Beautiful.’

H.E.R. started off the 2021 Super Bowl on a high and touching note when she gave a stellar beginning performance. The 23-year-old singer belted out the lyrics to the classic song “America the Beautiful” before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and set a patriotic mood for the entire exciting event. Her iconic soothing vocals could be heard during her time in the spotlight and her stylish outfit was on full display as she performed with her electric guitar in front of the cheering crowd.

H.E.R. wore a white jacket that appeared to be spray-painted with various colors, including red and gray, and bedazzled with powerful messages on it over a black plunging top and sparkly jeans during the performance. She also rocked red shoes, sunglasses, a choker necklace, and had her long locks tied back into a low ponytail that was parted in the middle.

Before her big opportunity at the Super Bowl, H.E.R. got attention for her emotional performance during the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2020 Emmy Awards in Sept. The talented artist sang a rendition of Sinead O’Connor‘s “Nothing Compares 2 U” as she played a piano during the touching moment in the show, and flashes of photos of late stars were shown on a large screen behind her. Regis Philbin and Naya Rivera were just two of the many that were mourned, and H.E.R.’s voice went perfectly with the somber mood.

In the month following the Emmys, H.E.R. performed on Saturday Night Live with Adele, 32, serving as host. She sang her new single, “Damage” as well as “Hold On” and was one of the highlights of the episode. Her performance gave fans a preview of her upcoming first full-length album, which will be released on MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

Although H.E.R. is still making a mark with her music, she’s already won a number of prestigious awards, including two Grammy Awards, since she came onto the music scene in 2016. After her great Super Bowl performance, we’re sure she’s already gained many more admirers and we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!