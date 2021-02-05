Suri Cruise, 14, Looks So Grown Up In A Baby Blue Puffer During Solo Coffee Run — See Pic

Suri Cruise looked like the style queen of NYC in a pastel blue puffer jacket and black flared pants, both very trendy Gen Z pieces.

Suri Cruise is reminding us that it’s not 2006 anymore. Katie Holme‘s daughter is growing up, because she proved that she’s already got a great eye for style at just 14 years old as the teen went on a coffee run in New York City on Feb. 4. Suri wore two pieces that are very “in” for her outing: a baby blue puffer jacket, and a pair of black flared yoga pants very similar to the ones that became all the craze after YouTuber Emma Chamberlain took a liking to them.

The blue snow coat also color coordinated with Suri’s spotted blue face mask. It was a cute yet functional outfit; COVID-safe and safe from the cold, since a blizzard swept Suri’s stomping grounds on Feb. 2. The blue puffer jacket also appeared to be the same coat that the student wore for a different outing in NYC on Jan. 25 (instead of the sneakers pictured above, though, the fashionista wore Ugg boots — which have also been experiencing a renaissance in Gen Z fashion).

Suri’s recent outing also serves as a reminder of how much she really is her mom’s doppelgänger! They’ve both inherited the same brunette hair and impeccable sense of style, which is only more apparent when they’re pictured together. The iconic mother-daughter duo were photographed more often before the temperatures took a plunge in the Big Apple, like the time they were spotted taking a stroll in similar boho-chic summer dresses in Aug. 2020.

Suri and Katie’s shared love of clothes is apparent; the mother-daughter tag team were also pictured on a cute shopping date in NYC in Nov. 2020. Now that Suri’s getting older, though, Katie is also giving her teenager more freedom. Before winter arrived, Suri was pictured having a study date with her friends. The flared jeans style also made an appearance when Suri did a remote school study session with her pals that day in Oct. 2020.

This means Katie has also been able to enjoy more one-on-one dates! The Batman Begins star has been dating restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, since Sept. 2020, and they’ve been spotted all over NYC throughout their honeymoon phase. Emilio even gave Suri’s mom a sweet birthday shout-out when she turned 42 years old this past December.