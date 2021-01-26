Exclusive

How Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Really Been There’ For Kim During Marriage Struggles With Kanye

Kourtney Kardashian has vowed to be there for Kim Kardashian while she deals with problems in her marriage, and HL learned EXCLUSIVELY what she’s doing to help her sis.

No matter what her sister’s going through, Kourtney Kardashian will always have her back. As Kim Kardashian deals with marital issues, Kourt’s going to be there for her — “and at all times of day,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. After all, Kourtney knows all too well what it’s like to go through a messy public split while trying to raise happy kids at the same time.

“She gets it,” the source said of the POOSH founder. “She’s checking in on [Kim] constantly and helping out with the kids.” Amid reports that their marriage is on the rocks, Kim’s husband, Kanye West, is spending time solo at his 9000 sq. ft ranch in Wyoming, while she stays behind in Los Angeles with their four young children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. But the kiddos are doing just fine despite the difficult situation. Auntie Kourtney’s there to help!

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian pose on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, 11/3/18

Make no mistake; all of the KarJenner sisters are supporting Kim in their own ways. But with Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie frequently out of town, Kourtney has “fulfilled the role” as Kim’s main support, our insider noted, adding that Kim’s “doing her best to act like things are fine and that she’s really doing okay.” As a separate source told HollywoodLife recently, Kim’s heeding all of her sisters’ advice to slow down and focus on self-care while dealing with so much stress.

Trouble began brewing in Kim and Kanye’s marriage over summer 2020, when he announced his run for president. The following weeks were filled with erratic tweets from the “Yeezus,” including a claim that Kim alleged cheated on him, and a disturbing, tear-filled rant at a campaign rally that ended with him telling the audience that he and Kim wanted to abort their first child. Kanye not wanting to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians also apparently contributed to their issues.

Kanye West squeezes wife Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in NYC, 11/9/19

Despite the drama, an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY that Kim isn’t “rushing” to actually divorce Kanye. “She loves Kanye very much and she doesn’t want to rock the boat. So right now, she’s waiting,” they said. “Kim’s holding back to see if it’s going to work. She wants to have a family. She wants them to work.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kourtney’s rep for comment but did not hear back as of press time. 