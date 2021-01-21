How Kim Kardashian’s ‘Coping With All The Stress’ Amid Her Marriage Struggles With Kanye West

As rumors swirl that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are over, Kim’s finding ways to cope with her major stress. A source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY how Kim’s caring for herself.

Amidst reports that her marriage to Kanye West is going south, Kim Kardashian isn’t dwelling on negativity or feeling sorry for herself. Instead, the KKW Beauty mogul is focusing on wellness, self-care, and a whole lot of love from her supportive family! A source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “coping with the stress” by being “proactive,” and it’s definitely helping.

“It’s been a tough time for her, to say the least,” the insider said. “Her whole family has encouraged her to slow down for a minute and they’re supporting her every way they can — everything from helping with the kids, to working out with her twice a day, to just being there for her to talk to.” Kim knows that her siblings have her back “110 percent,” so she’s heeding their advice to “take care of herself and her emotions,” they added.

A bombshell report claimed in early January that Kim was getting ready to divorce her husband of six years after having “enough” of his antics. The same day, Kim posed in a SKIMs photoshoot without her wedding ring. A separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians actually contributed to their marriage struggles. “Kanye has never been into doing the show, the constant paparazzi, or the cameras,” the source explained. “That was a big thing they’ve fought about for years.”

Another contributor to their alleged marital issues? Kanye’s tumultuous run for president in 2020. The rapper announced his candidacy on July 4, and quickly began a campaign that got increasingly bizarre. During a July 19 rally in South Carolina, Kanye broke down in tears while claiming that he and Kim considered aborting their daughter, North West, now seven. Kim never publicly endorsed her husband, merely tweeting out an American flag emoji. On Election Day in November, she liked a tweet about voting for Joe Biden.

As breakup rumors continue to swirl, “Type-A” Kim is “slowing down and taking some time to breathe,” just like her sisters recommended. That includes meditating and finding quiet, as well as “fun stuff” like golfing and working out, her favorite stress reliever. “It’s one of the things that’s helping her cope the most,” the source divulged. “Right now, everything for her is about finding healthy ways to cope with her stress.”

Whatever happens, the entire KarJenner family will still support Kanye, the father of Kim’s four beautiful children, the source added. “He will always be a part of her family and that is very important to Kim.” HollywoodLife reached out to Kim’s rep for comment but did not hear back as of press time.