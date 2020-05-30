Kim Kardashian Shares Intense Workout Plan That Includes 2 Kinds Of Squats & More — See List

Get ready to sweat! Kim Kardashian revealed how she’s staying fit in quarantine in a new Instagram story, also showing off some of her workout gear.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is sharing her workout secrets. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a new snap to her Instagram story on Saturday, May 30 that revealed to her 172 million followers how she’s keeping her toned figure in shape. “Hardest workout of my life today, @fitgurlmel,” she wrote over the image, shoutout her trainer Melissa Alcantara, who also founded the Fitplan app. “Lol you didn’t stop cuz you’re a G,” Melissa responded on her own story, re-posting the image.

“Started with 15 min on the treadmill,” Kim explained noting her settings were on “incline 14” and “speed 2.5.” From there, Kim said she did “4 rounds with [a] 20lb vest,” showing a black-and-red weighted vest by Adidas, and “4x Banded in and out agility latter squats.” The intense workout also included, “100 bosu mountain climbers,” “60 TRX jump squats,” and “10 weighted burpees.”

The KKW Beauty founder snapped an image of her feet — rocking a pair of husband Kanye West’s Adidas YEezy Boost 350’s in the black-and-purple “Yecheil” shade — and cropped black workout leggings. A weighted vest, bands and other exercise equipment was laid out on the floor as she prepped for the at-home sweat session.

Celebrity trainer Melissa spilled some of Kim’s workout secrets in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife back in February. “[Her workouts] change depending on current physique and performance goals, but in general we’re looking for strength gains over time and a 100% sustainable approach to living a fit and active lifestyle. But you bet we’re always doing squats, deadlifts, and thrusts for good measure and leg day gains,” she revealed.

“[Kim] loves anything that has to do with jumping, and she’ll crush a bunch of walking lunges like it’s just regular walking,” the trainer also added, going on to open up about her “special bond” with the SKIMS founder. “Kim and I share a special bond, we constantly motivate each other to train harder and see the world with fresh eyes. Kim is more than just my client-athlete, she’s a mentor,” Melissa told us.

Kim has been looking better than ever in quarantine, showing off her toned tummy in just a white bikini and leather chaps during an at-home photoshoot! Showing off her freshly dyed blonde hair, the mom-of-four looked so sexy as she posed next a silver chrome Mercedes-Benz.

The new workout post comes just hours after Kim broke her silence over the death of George Floyd. “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage,” she wrote in her emotionally charged post. “Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long,” Kim said.