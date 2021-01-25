Why Kim Kardashian Is ‘Not Rushing’ To File For Divorce From Kanye West — ‘She Wants Them To Work’

Despite their problems, Kim Kardashian isn’t ready to divorce Kanye West, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY. She ‘wants them to work’ above all else.

Though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still living apart while their marriage struggles, the KKW Beauty founder isn’t looking to finalize anything just yet. Kim, a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “is not rushing to file for divorce. She loves Kanye very much and she doesn’t want to rock the boat. So right now, she’s waiting.”

Kanye has seemingly stayed at his 9000 sq. foot ranch in Cody, Wyoming, for months while reports of martial drama brew. Meanwhile, Kim is at the couple’s home in Hidden Hills with their four kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. She’s also spent time with her family at their vacation home in nearby Palm Springs. Despite essentially living different lives, Kim is just trying to keep things normal, the source explained — even if she and Kanye are “both very upset.”

Make no mistake; Kim has definitely talked to her lawyer, Laura Wasser. She hasn’t asked her to “draw anything up” yet, though, according to our insider. “Kim’s holding back to see if it’s going to work,” they said. “She wants to have a family. She wants them to work.” HollywoodLife reached out to Kim’s rep for comment but did not hear back as of press time.

Kanye’s short-lived presidential run played a role in their marital strife, a separate source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. After his July 4 announcement, Kanye shockingly went on a tear-filled tangent at a campaign rally, telling the crowd that he and Kim once considered aborting their now seven-year-old daughter, North. Throughout the summer, his increasingly erratic tweets included claims that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, had him “trapped.” Kim eventually issued a statement about Kanye’s bipolar disorder, saying that she was “powerless” to help him if he didn’t want to accept the help.

Another source told HL that Keeping Up With The Kardashians played a role in Kim and Kanye’s relationship issues, as well. “Kanye has never been into doing the show, the constant paparazzi, or the cameras and that was a big thing they’d fight about for years,” the source revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has felt for years that she has had Kanye’s back, but he hasn’t had hers.”