7 Times Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Hung Out Post-Split & Proved They’re Pals

kourtney kardashian scott disick
It’s been years since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ended their relationship, but they’ve amicably hung out PLENTY of times since the 2015 split!

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Scott Disick, 36, ended their nearly ten-year relationship during the summer of 2015. After the breakup, the exes were not on the best terms, as Scott continued to live a rowdy lifestyle and Kourtney focused on the pair’s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. Eventually, Scott got himself together, though, and Kourtney and Scott worked on repairing their relationship as co-parents. Now, they get along great, and in addition to parenting together, they’ve also become friends!

Things were a bit rocky for Kourtney and Scott after he started dating Sofia Richie21, in 2017 — especially when he introduced her to the kids without letting Kourtney know first. However, once Scott and Sofia proved that they were serious about each other, Kourtney came around and is fully supportive of the relationship. In fact, Scott, Sofia and Kourtney have gone on multiple family vacations together so they could all be with the kids. The trio has been photographed together in Aspen, Mexico and Montecito, California over the last two years.

Scott is still very much a member of the KarJenner family, so he attends family functions with the crew, including Kourtney, quite regularly. From holidays to birthdays and more, Kourtney and Scott are together quite often. After Kourt turned 41 during the coronavirus quarantine in 2020, she and Scott were photographed leaving the same Calabasas home together. They’ve been splitting time with the kids amidst the pandemic, and Kourtney has been open about how well it’s worked out for them.

There are plenty of photos of Scott and Kourtney together since their split, proving that they’re still great pals. Most of the time, one or more of the kids are with them, but they’ve been spotted together alone, too. Click through the gallery above to check it out!