Christie Brinkley, 66, Slays In $450 Fendi Bikini & Short Shorts As She She Vacations In Turks & Caicos

Christie Brinkley is continuing to defy Father Time with her stunning swimsuit body. At 66, she hit the beach in the Turks & Caicos in a Fendi bikini top and black shorts, looking ever so youthful.

There are some celebrities that simply don’t age, and former Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover model Christie Brinkley is at the top of that list. At age 66, she can still rock a bikini like a very fit woman half her age. The gorgeous blonde has spent the month of January at her beloved home in the Caribbean’s Turks and Caicos, and shared a stunning beach photo with fans via her Instagram on Jan. 22. In it, she showed off her amazing figure in a Fendi logo bikini top and black bike shorts, while near the gorgeous Caribbean Sea. Christie put together a similar look on Jan. 8, wearing the same shorts with a blue bikini top.

The full Fendi bikini set retails for $450, but Christie chose to just wear the triangle string top. She matched it with high waisted black bike-style shorts. The mother of three wore a straw sun hat to protect her face from the tropical sun, while holding a black long sleeved top in the air above her head.

Christie pointed her right foot forward, bending her leg slightly at the knee to show off her long model limbs. She jovially captioned the photo, “She’s Such a Beach!” about herself along with laughing emojis. She also tagged #parrotcay and her Turks and Caicos’ home’s name, #luckyhouse. The three-bedroom, 1.6 acre beachfront estate sits on the island’s west-facing shoreline, so she gets the best sunset views.

Christie Brinkley has kept her incredible model swimsuit body well into her sixties. She’s seen here in Antibes, France in June 2018. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Christie rents out the Parrot Cay estate during most of the year, with prices going for $1400 per night in the high season and $795 a night in the off season. It looks like she’ll be returning with her family in Sept. 2021, as she has that month blocked out from guests, and will be back again around Dec. 17, 2021 to begin her annual holiday stay there.

The former model has been a bit more conservative with her swimwear posts this season, as she revealed to fans in a Jan. 5, 2021 Instagram post that she underwent a hip replacement around Thanksgiving 2020, and thus hasn’t been as actively lately. She had injured it in a terrifying helicopter crash near Telluride, CO in 1994 on a backcountry skiing trip, and put off surgery for years. But she assured fans in the post — where she shared a photo in a black rash-guard bodysuit for snokeling — that “I can’t tell you how happy I am to have done this. Now I can focus on getting back in shape and rebuilding my strength. Never to old to get hip!” She even still had a few bandages over the incision points.

Christie prides herself in her fitness and workout habits. From jogs on the beach near her Hamptons home to swimming and snorkeling, she leads such an active lifestyle. During quarantine in the spring of 2020, she brought her Total Gym machines outside to her yard so that she could do her daily workouts while getting plenty of vitamin D form the sun. “I know If I don’t get the exercise I need, I really feel it! My body just instantly rusts! Gotta grease the joints,” she captioned one Instagram video showing her intense fitness routine. Now that Christie is healing up from hip surgery, she’ll be ready to get back to her regular exercise routines in 2021.