Christie Brinkley, 66, Goes ‘Swimming In The Rain’ In Black Swimsuit On Turks & Caicos Vacation — Watch

Christie Brinkley is living her best life! The former model shared a clip of herself singing in the ocean, while rocking snorkeling gear.

Christie Brinkley has never looked happier! The 66-year-old took to Instagram on January 16 to share a clip of herself singing in the rain, offering her take on the classic 1952 Gene Kelly song. “I’m Swimming in the Rain,” she captioned the video adding, “[I] hope this gives you a laugh.” In the clip, Christie rocked a black one piece swimsuit, blue flippers, and snorkeling gear as she waded about in the crystal blue waters. The former Sports Illustrated covergirl is certainly living her best life while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

“This made my day!!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Fun and joyful!!! You are sunshine in the rain!!!” Of course, this wasn’t the first time Christie has proved she’s completely ageless. Most recently, she kicked off the new year with a gorgeous snap of herself posing beside the crystal blue ocean. “Cliffhanger,” she captioned her January 9 pic, in which she rocked an aqua blue bikini top and black, high-waisted bike shorts. Christie also stayed protected in a wide-brim straw hat, as she accessorized with a silver watch and a gold ring.

She doesn’t only look chic while relaxing on the beach, Christie also proved she can look glam while gardening. The former model posted a series of pics of herself on Instagram on January 11, which showed her watering some plants along the entrance to a seemingly private beach. She rocked a strapless red swimsuit, along with a large floral wrap which she wore as a skirt. The blonde beauty used the snap as an opportunity to discuss the state of America amid the Capitol riots on January 6. “It hurts my heart so much to hear all the terrible news,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “We need to cultivate peace, calm and understanding. We need to grow love and mutual respect.” We can’t wait to see what Christie gets up to in 2021!