Kris Jenner Gushes Over ‘Incredible’ Corey Gamble On His 40th Birthday In Tribute: ‘I Love You Babe’

Happy Birthday, Corey Gamble! In celebration of Kris Jenner’s bae turning 40, the ‘KUWTK’ star thanked him for being ‘the best partner, friend,’ and ‘confident’ she could ever wish for.

“Happy birthday [Corey Gamble]!!!” Kris Jenner wrote on Nov. 10 in honor of her long-term boyfriend turning the big 4-0. Kris, 65, shared a series of pictures of her with Corey throughout their relationship, and the “Momager” couldn’t help but gush over her hunk of a beau. “You are such an incredible man, and I am so grateful and thankful to God for putting you in my life!!! Every day with you is an adventure and we definitely have the most amazing magical life. Thank you for being the best partner, friend, confidant, therapist, advisor, travel star, and dance partner, and for always being there for my kids and my grandchildren.”

“We all adore you,” continued Kris. “Thank you for always looking out for all of us and holding us down. You make me laugh… and you are truly the life of every party. The fact that you can do the splits is epic. I love you babe!!!” This sentiment was shared by Kris’s daughters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. “Happy Birthday!” Kim, 40, wished Corey. “You’re always the life of the party!!!! I hope your 40th is everything dreamed of and more!!!!” Kourt, 41, shared a picture of her with Corey, wishing him a Happy Birthday, before posting a video seemingly taken from Kim’s tropical birthday vacation. In the Instagram Stories, Corey faced Tristan Thompson in a dance-off. After Tristan strutted his stuff, Corey came in to drop a split and take the win!

Kris and Corey struck up their relationship reportedly in 2014, meeting first in Ibiza at a party Kanye West threw for fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, per Cosmopolitan. They reportedly began dating around the fall of that year, and six years later, things are going strong between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the road manager.

“The Kardashian and Jenner kids absolutely love Corey,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife earlier in 2020. “They were worried about Kris after she and Caitlyn [Jenner] divorced, as it was a really hard time for her at first.” Kris and Caitlyn separated around 2013 and finalized their divorce in 2014. Corey, according to the insider, swooped in and “kind of saved Kris, in a way.” Her boyfriend “gives her so much attention” and is incredibly supportive. He also happens to be quite charming, and the source said that Corey quickly fit in with all of Kris’s social circles. “She brings Corey everywhere. Her kids are really happy for her, and they think he’s easy to talk to and just an all-around good guy.”

As for if Kris is going to pop the question for Corey’s birthday – women can propose, y’know – don’t bet on it. Though these two are madly in love, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are both “happy the way things are” and neither need a label or a ring to validate their marriage.