Kris Jenner Makes Out With BF Corey & Asks ‘KUWTK’ Crew To Leave So They Can Have ‘10 Minutes’ Alone  

Kris Jenner was feeling frisky during last night’s episode of ‘KUWTK!’ The momager had multiple make-out sessions with Corey Gamble before they said ‘goodbye’ to the show’s camera crew for some NSFW PDA in her office.

Kris Jenner made it very clear that she’s very active in the bedroom with Corey Gamble on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on April 9. In one scene, the momager, 64, talked her man into presumably having a quickie in her office — you know, the one she has at the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. And, this was after a sultry make-out session with Corey, 39, made Kris late for lunch with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“Don’t leave! Don’t you just have five minutes?” Kris asked Corey as she grabbed a hold of his shirt. The pair shared a few kisses before Kris pressed, “So, do you have five minutes, yes or no?” A smiling Corey told his girlfriend, “Yes, I’ll make the time!”

“Alright guys, all of you get out of here,” Kris instructed to the KUWTK crew filming the steamy moment. She ripped off her mic pack and handed it a member of the production crew. “I’m taking a 10-minute break,” she said, laughing. Meanwhile, Corey was off to the side removing his mic pack.

“Alright, sorry! Bye!” Kris said as she closed the door to her office. That’s when the cameras cut to black and the couple escaped behind closed doors for some alone time.

Earlier in the episode, Kris showed up to lunch with her daughters admittedly disheveled. The reason? — An eventful make-out that took place in his car parked outside the restaurant.

“Is there lipstick on my face?… “Is my shirt on right?” she asked Khloe and Kendall, who appeared to be shocked over their mother’s antics. Once she was settled, Kris admitted that “Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night.”

During a confessional interview, Kris was all smiles while she gushed over her relationship with Corey. “It’s one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 pm on E!.