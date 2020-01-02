How Kris Jenner, 64, Feels About Marrying Corey Gamble, 39, After 4 Years Together

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend of four years, Corey Gamble, are blissfully in love. But are they heading for marriage next?

Kris Jenner, 64, endured a very public and challenging break-up when ex-husband Bruce Jenner, 70, publicly came out in 2015 as a transgender woman and changed her name to Caitlyn. Shortly after filing for divorce in 2014, Kris met and fell madly in love with Corey Gamble, 39, and even though they’ve been together for over four years now, they have no plans to change the status of their relationship anytime soon. “Kris is content with where she’s at in her life with Corey and doesn’t ever see the need to get married again to Corey or anyone,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s happy with the way things are and Corey doesn’t need a label, either. These two have no plans to marry.”

Age is clearly just a number for these two lovebirds as well. With a 25-year age gap between them, the momager to the KarJenner clan and Corey, who once was the tour manager for Justin Bieber , 25, have no troubles at all when it comes to the family accepting the relationship. “Corey is really close with all of her kids,” our source shared. “He’s been really helpful with checking in on Rob as well and is a real rock for Kris when she needs emotional support. Kanye and Corey especially are very close.”

Corey has become a staple on the family’s hit shows Keeping Up With The Kardashians, too, and it sounds like he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. After all, it’s the little things in life that Corey does, it seems, that keeps Kris happy. “[Corey] helps her a ton around the house and he’s there when she needs him and gives her her space when she wants it, too,” our source added. “Kris is very independent but her daughters like that Corey is around to help look after Kris and help with things.”