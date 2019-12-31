Kris Jenner, 64, Looks Fierce In Black Feathered Coat On Romantic Vacay With Corey Gamble, 39

Kris Jenner has brought her fashion A-game on her romantic vacay. She dazzled in a black feathered coat and printed dress while out with Corey Gamble on Dec. 30.

Kris Jenner, 64, and Corey Gamble, 39, are living their best lives in St. Barts. The momager and her man stepped out for a night on the town on Dec. 30 and Kris looked fabulous. She wowed in a black feathered coat over the top of a printed dress that was covered in white playing cards and dominos. Kris paired her sexy outfit with a black jeweled clutch and strappy heels. Corey looked super casual in an all-white outfit.

On the very same day, Kris posted sexy Instagram photos of herself rocking sheer ensemble. She also posted a long and heartfelt message to her fans. “Reflecting on an amazing year…. thank you guys for all of your love and support always,” Kris captioned the photos. “Thank you for following, watching, supporting, and being there for us. I truly appreciate your amazing continued kindness and the way you continually lift us and each other up and support each other along the way. We couldn’t do what we do without you guys and I just want you to know how much we truly love you and are so thankful for this journey.”

Kris and Corey have taken romantic vacations to a whole new level. They’re truly going to ring in 2020 in style. On Dec. 29, Kris looked stunning in a white lace dress while walking around with Corey. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a green clutch. The couple held hands as they strolled together.

The couple jetted off to St. Barts after the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party. While Kris has hosted the most in years past, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, threw the party this year. Kris dazzled in a navy sequined gown. Corey was in attendance, too!