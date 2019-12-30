Kris Jenner, 64, Stuns In Lace White Dress & Holds Hands With Corey Gamble, 39, On Romantic Vacay

Kris Jenner is having a fabulous time on vacation in St. Barts with her beau Corey Gamble & she looked stunning in a lace white midi dress on Dec. 30.

Kris Jenner, 64, never ceases to amaze us when it comes to her gorgeous fashion sense and the momager looked gorgeous while on vacation in St. Barts on December 30. Kris stepped out for dinner with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 39, when she looked stunning in a fitted white lace midi dress. The frock hugged her frame perfectly while the bodice was sheer and cinched in featuring ruffled lace sleeves. The rest of the dress flowed out into a ruffled hem which ended just below her knees. She accessorized her gorgeous look with a pair of strappy white heels, diamond bracelets, massive black pom earrings, and a gold crocodile print clutch.

Meanwhile, Corey went with a bit more casual outfit when he threw on a pair of black sweatshorts with long drawstrings, styled with an olive green button-down shirt and matching green slip-on sneakers. The couple looked adorable as they held hands on the way to dinner.

Earlier that same day, Kris was much more dressed down when she kept a low profile in a thin black raincoat with her hood up, paired with skintight green camouflage leggings with sheer panels on the legs, green Adidas sneakers, and a black clutch.

Kris has been slaying her style lately and aside from her vacation looks, she looked stunning when she attended the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics Christmas party at Nobu Malibu on December 19. For the occasion, Kris rocked a bright pink and purple silk patterned John Galliano Kimono with a pair of black Gianvito Rossi Portofino Sandal Heels and sheer nude tights.