Kim Kardashian Slays In Sexy Gold Dress Plus 20 More Times KarJenners Wore Slit Dresses

Kim Kardashian looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight gold gown with a thigh-high slit for a night at the opera in NYC on Dec. 22.

Kim Kardashian, 39, attended her husband, Kanye West’s new opera, Mary, in New York City on December 22, when she looked like a Grecian goddess. Kim opted to wear a skintight one long-sleeve gold metallic midi dress with a plunging slit on the side of the skirt that started all the way at her hip. She revealed her toned, tanned legs in the dress with was ruched all over revealing her tiny waist and had ruffles at the slit. She topped her look off with a pair of lace-up nude heels which laced above her knees and super long black hair that ended at her waist in waves.

Kim was dressed in the ultimate holiday outfit and just recently she rocked yet another holiday ensemble. She attended the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics Christmas party at Nobu Malibu on Dec. 17. Kim looked absolutely gorgeous when she threw on a sleeveless skintight blue leather mini dress which featured a square neckline that revealed major cleavage. The skintight mini highlighted Kim’s insanely tiny waist and hourglass figure, while the hemline was super short, revealing her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of sheer metallic blue stockings and a pair of knee-high reflective blue Alexandre Vauthier Alex Boots.

Kim’s not the only Kardashian who’s rocked a gold dress that’s perfect for the holidays. Kendall Jenner, 24, looked gorgeous at her Halloween-themed birthday party when she rocked a strapless Julian Mendez Couture custom mini dress completely covered in feathers. She accessorized with a pair of Yeezy Season 6 Pvc Sandals.

No matter what the occasion is, the KarJenners always manage to look super sexy and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their sexy looks!