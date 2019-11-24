Exclusive
Kris Jenner Is ‘Nervous’ After Caitlyn Jenner Possibly Revealed Daughter Kylie’s Pregnancy

Kris Jenner is feeling a little anxious that her ex Caitlyn Jenner may say something that may not be ‘in the best interest’ of her family during her time on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’

Kris Jenner, 64, is paying close attention to Caitlyn Jenner, 70, during her three weeks on the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! despite the fact that things are all good between them. The head of the famous KarJenner family wants to make sure that her ex doesn’t give a little too much info about their family away on the show and is especially “anxious” after Caitlyn discussed her grandchildren on the Nov. 21 episode. The discussion sparked rumors that Kylie Jenner, 22, may be pregnant with her second child after Caitlyn admitted that she will have “20 grandchildren in December”.

Kris has gotten to a better place with Caitlyn, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still nervous and afraid Caitlyn will say something that will not be in the best interest of the family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris knows Caitlyn would never do or say anything intentionally at this point, but sometimes Caitlyn says things that aren’t in the best interest of the family. She hates to see everyone wondering if Kylie is pregnant again after Caitlyn’s comments on ‘I’m A Celebrity.’ She truly wants the best for Caitlyn always, but she always gets nervous with Caitlyn, that she’ll accidentally say something she doesn’t want her sharing.”

Although no one in the family has confirmed another pregnancy, it’s easy to see why some people may think Kylie is set to welcome another bundle of joy since she has expressed interest in having more children in the past. In Oct., she took to Instagram to answer a fan about having more children in the future and revealed that she would “love” to but also admitted she’s not ready, which would debunk the current pregnancy rumors that Caitlyn brought on. “I can’t wait to have more babies but not ready just yet,” Kylie’s answer read. The makeup mogul’s split from Travis Scott, 28, who is the father of her one-year-old daughter Stormi, which was reported on Oct. 1, also hints that she may not be welcoming a second child anytime soon. Still, you never know and only time will tell when it comes to this situation!